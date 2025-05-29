High school football: Longtime Fairfield football coach Jason Krause is retiring

Breaking: Midnight Coffee Club is a new small-batch roastery in Dayton

Wayne coach Roosevelt Mukes, left, and Fairfield coach Jason Krause hug after the game on Friday, Aug.18, 2023, at Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By Mike Dyer – WCPO
15 minutes ago
Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause has decided to retire from coaching and education, according to Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship.

“We’re thankful for the impact he’s had on our kids and our community,” Blankenship said.

Krause is the winningest coach in Fairfield football history, according to Blankenship. He led Fairfield to 10 consecutive postseason appearances (2015 to 2024).

“We would like to congratulate Coach Jason Krause on his newly announced retirement,” the Fairfield athletic department said on X. “Thank you, Coach, for the opportunities and the memories that you helped provide for our student-athletes and our community.”

Krause was the Fairfield head football coach for 13 years. He completed his 28th year of coaching high school football this past season.

“Twenty-eight seasons as a head coach was a long time and I loved every minute of it,” Krause said.

He’s coached high school football for more than 30 years overall.

“I grew up around it,” Krause told WCPO 9 Sports in 2023. “My dad was a head football coach. I grew up just loving the game of football. Played it in high school, college. I just always want to be around.”

Krause said in 2023 that being around the teams over the years kept him young.

Fairfield head coach Jason Krause walks the sideline during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Fairfield Alumni Stadium. Hamilton won 43-21. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

“I think it’s a great thing,” Krause said. “Not just the sport itself but what it asks you to do. The fact that 11 guys got to be on page every single play to be successful - there is nothing else like it. And that’s just on offense. You need the same thing to happen on defense and specials. It just requires more out of our student-athletes than anything else in the sports world in my opinion to be successful. I like that challenge.”

Krause earned the 2013 Greater Miami Conference coach of the year honor at Fairfield. He also won GMC coach of the year awards in 2009 and 2010 at Middletown.

Krause has coached several notable players over the years including Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. and former Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman - both of whom are former Fairfield stars.

Krause also coach former Middletown stars Jalin Marshall and Kyle Schwarber along with former NFL running back DeShawn Wynn.

Krause was also the Fairfield boys and girls track head coach.

Blankenship said the Fairfield athletic department will evaluate the next step for its student-athletes and coaches for a new head coach or an interim coach for a season.

“We’ll take the next week to figure that out,” Blankenship said.

Fairfield had a 2-9 record in 2024 including 2-7 in the Greater Miami Conference.

