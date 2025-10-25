Breaking: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton woman with dementia

High school football: Meadowdale beats Dunbar, captures second straight Dayton City League title

Members of the Meadowdale football team including players, coaches and cheerleaders pose with two fingers in the air following its win over Dunbar, 19-13, on Friday, Oct. 24, at Welcome Stadium. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
A fourth quarter scoop and score propelled Meadowdale to a 19-13 victory over rival Dunbar on Friday night at Welcome Stadium and their second straight Dayton City League title.

Senior Trae Raye-Redmond recovered a fumbled snap near midfield and returned it 52 yards untouched for the go-ahead score with 6:11 remaining.

Dunbar’s drove the ball back to midfield before a sack and dropped pass ended their chances. Meadowdale ran out the final 1:56 of the clock.

The Lions never trailed.

This story will be updated with more photos and video from the game.

