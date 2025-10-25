High school football: Meadowdale beats Dunbar, captures second straight Dayton City League title

A fourth quarter scoop and score propelled Meadowdale to a 19-13 victory over rival Dunbar on Friday night at Welcome Stadium and their second straight Dayton City League title.
Senior Trae Raye-Redmond recovered a fumbled snap near midfield and returned it 52 yards untouched for the go-ahead score with 6:11 remaining.
Dunbar’s drove the ball back to midfield before a sack and dropped pass ended their chances. Meadowdale ran out the final 1:56 of the clock.
The Lions never trailed.
This story will be updated with more photos and video from the game.
