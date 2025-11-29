High school football: Middletown falls to St. X in D-I state semifinal

Middletown quarterback Joseph Ward carries the ball during their Division I State semifinal football game against St. Xavier Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Middletown quarterback Joseph Ward carries the ball during their Division I State semifinal football game against St. Xavier Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
35 minutes ago
X

The Middletown High School football team’s dream postseason run ended one game short of the state championship game.

The Middies fell to St. Xavier 21-6 in a Division I state semifinal on Friday night at Dayton Welcome Stadium.

Middletown, which won its first regional championship in school history, finished its season 11-2.

Middletown's Elijah Harris runs the ball after an interception during their Division I State semifinal football game against St. Xavier Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

St. X (11-2) advanced to face Olentangy Orange (14-0) in the D-I state title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Orange beat Lakewood St. Edward 28-0 in the other state semifinal.

This story will be updated with quote and photos from today’s game.

In Other News
1
High school football state semifinals roundup: St. Henry beat Columbus...
2
High school football: Watterson pulls away from Tippecanoe in D-III...
3
High School Football: State semifinal results and championship matchups
4
Wright State basketball: Butler takes over in second half, coasts to...
5
‘We’ve been here before’: Bengals try to ride Burrow’s return into...

About the Author

Chris Vogt