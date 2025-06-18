High school football: Middletown trio among 6 to announce verbal commitments

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end at Middletown, Singletary is a three-star prospect who has 20 Division I offers according to 247Sports.

He had 53 tackles, including 14 for loss and 10.5 sacks, last season for the Middies.

Teammate Laaren Cornwell went next when he announced he intends to continue his career at Central Michigan. A 5-foot-10 defensive back, Cornwell had 27 tackles and four interceptions last season. He does not have a recruiting ranking, but 247Sports reports him having eight offers, including Toledo, Ohio and Miami University.

A third Middie made an announcement regarding his future this week, but in the case of Jordan Vann, it was a change of plans.

He committed to Virginia in the spring but announced Monday he has flipped to Michigan State.

A 6-1, 195-pound athlete, he is a three-star prospect whose offers also include Purdue, West Virginia, Duke, Kentucky and Dartmouth.

An All-GCL player at Fenwick as a sophomore, he transferred to Middletown last season and had 37 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and an interception last season.

To start this week, Central Michigan picked up another local player when Evan Weinberg announced plans to play for the Chippewas.

A 6-3, 215-pound linebacker, Weinberg had 58 tackles last season, including 8.5 for loss, and intercepted two passes. He recently added offers from Bucknell and Dartmouth.

Also headed north next year will be Elijah Berman, a lineman for Chaminade Julienne. He verbally committed to Eastern Michigan after collecting offers from Bowling Green, Ohio, Navy, Miami University, Kent State, Eastern Kentucky, Yale and Pennsylvania.

The 6-3, 300-pounder had 34 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and six sacks, in eight games for the Eagles last season.

Finally, Eaton kicker Jonathan Hewitt concluded the run on announcements Monday when he shared he has pledged to play for Boston College.

He made 7 of 13 field goals, including a 49-yarder, last season and averaged 37.6 yards on 34 punts with seven downed inside the 20.