High school football: MVFCA honor top coaches of 2025

MIddletown head coach Kali Jones is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-I, and had assistants Tyree Kinnel and Jalin Marshall also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
The annual Miami Valley Football Coaches Association awards were handed out Thursday to honor the coach of the year for all seven divisions from area schools.

Two coaches from Greene County won their respective awards for the second consecutive season.

Xenia head coach Maurice Harden was awarded the honor in Division II and Cedarville’s Brian Bogenschutz got it in D-VII.

Xenia head coach Maurice Harden is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-II, and had assistants Matt Shawver and Devin Hatfield also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

Xenia went 8-3 this season under Harden and won the Miami Valley League’s Valley Division title for the second consecutive season. The Bucs got a first round bye in the Region 8 playoffs before losing to Cincinnati La Salle.

Cedarville had a 7-6 overall record and won two playoff games for the first time in school history. Cedarville defeated Portsmouth Notre Dame and Cincinnati Country Day in the postseason to advance to the R28 semifinals.

Cedarville head coach Brian Bogenschutz is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-VII, and had assistants Matt Johnson (pitcured) and Hunter Baldwin also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

The D-I honoree was Middletown head coach Kali Jones. Middletown went 11-3 and made it to a state semifinal for the first time in school history, defeating Lebanon, Springfield and Wayne as the top seed in the region.

Tippecanoe’s Matt Burgbacher was the D-III winner. The Red Devils advanced further than any other area team in the playoffs, making it to the D-III state semifinals, and finished 13-1 as Miami Valley League Miami Division and overall champions.

Matt King of Valley View was the D-IV winner after an 11-2 overall season. The Spartans won the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division and made it to the R16 semifinals.

Tippecanoe head coach Matt Burgbacjer is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-III, and had assistants Clay Barhorst and Dylan Blair also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

Graham’s Rich Clark was the D-V awardee. Graham went 8-3, its third overall winning record since 2010, and were the runner-up in the Central Buckeye Conference’s Mad River Division.

Matt Hopkins of Tri-Village got the honor in D-VI after an unbeaten regular season and Western Ohio Athletic Conference title. They beat Portsmouth West in the R24 playoffs before falling to Coldwater.

Valley View head coach Matt King is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-IV, and had assistant Chad Cradlebaugh also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

2025 MVFCA Coaches of the Year

Division I

Middletown — Head coach: Kali Jones; Assistants: Jalin Marshall, Tyree Kinnel

Division II

Xenia — Head coach: Maurice Harden; Assistants: Devin Hatfield, Matt Shawver

Division III

Tippecanoe — Head coach: Matt Burgbacher; Assistants: Clay Barhorst, Dylan Blair

Graham head coach Matt Rich Clark is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-V, and had assistants Bryan Owen and Court Massey also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

Division IV

Valley View — Head coach: Matt King; Assistants: Chad Cradlebaugh

Division V

Graham — Head coach: Rich Clark; Assistants: Court Massey, Bryan Owen

Division VI

Tri-Village — Head coach: Matt Hopkins; Assistants: Brett Slone, Tyler Parks

Division VII

Cedarville — Head coach: Brian Bogenschutz; Assistants: Hunter Baldwin, Matt Johnson

Tri-Village head coach Matt Hopkins is the MVFCA Coach of the Year in D-VI, and had assistants Brett Slone (pictured) and Tyler Parks also honored. CONTRIBUTED MVFCA

