High school football: Northeastern falls to Anna in regional semifinal

Jets senior Jackson Jones returned a kickoff 80 yards in the fourth quarter for Northeastern’s lone score. The Jets, who shared the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title with West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg, finished the season 10-2.

Ziegenbusch hit senior Zeb Pleiman on a 22-yard TD pass on their opening drive to give the Rockets an early 7-0 lead. He rushed for two more scores and pulled down an interception in the first half to give the Rockets a 21-0 halftime lead.

Northeastern drove into Rockets territory on nearly every possession, but weren’t able to find the end zone until Jones’ return midway through the fourth quarter.

The Rockets (10-3) advanced to play Midwest Athletic Conference rival and defending state champion Coldwater (9-4) in the D-VI, Region 24 final at a site to be determined. Anna beat Coldwater 14-7 in Week 4.