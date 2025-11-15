High school football: Northeastern falls to Anna in regional semifinal

Northeastern High School senior Jackson Jones carries the ball during their game against Anna on Friday, Nov. 14 at Conover Stadium. The Rockets won 28-8. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

Northeastern High School’s historic playoff run ended in the regional semifinals.

Anna sophomore quarterback Logan Ziegenbusch rushed for three scores and threw for another as the Rockets beat the Jets 28-8 in a Division VI, Region 24 semifinal game on Friday night at Conover Stadium.

Anna High School sophomore quarterback Logan Ziegenbusch throws the ball during their game against Northeastern on Friday, Nov. 14 at Conover Stadium. The Rockets won 28-8. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

Jets senior Jackson Jones returned a kickoff 80 yards in the fourth quarter for Northeastern’s lone score. The Jets, who shared the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title with West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg, finished the season 10-2.

Ziegenbusch hit senior Zeb Pleiman on a 22-yard TD pass on their opening drive to give the Rockets an early 7-0 lead. He rushed for two more scores and pulled down an interception in the first half to give the Rockets a 21-0 halftime lead.

Northeastern drove into Rockets territory on nearly every possession, but weren’t able to find the end zone until Jones’ return midway through the fourth quarter.

The Rockets (10-3) advanced to play Midwest Athletic Conference rival and defending state champion Coldwater (9-4) in the D-VI, Region 24 final at a site to be determined. Anna beat Coldwater 14-7 in Week 4.

Anna High School senior Zeb Pleiman runs the ball during their game against Northeastern on Friday, Nov. 14 at Conover Stadium in Springfield. The Rockets won 28-8. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

