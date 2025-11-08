High school football: Northeastern rolls Rock Hill 59-0 to advance to regional semis for first time in school history

The Northeastern High School football team is headed to the regional semifinals for the first time in school history.
Jets senior Jacoby Newman and Cody Houseman each scored three touchdowns as Northeastern beat Ironton Rock Hill 59-0 in a Division VI, Region 24 quarterfinal game on Friday night at Conover Stadium.
The second-seeded Jets (10-1) will host sixth-seeded Anna (9-3) in a Region 24 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. The Rockets beat third-seeded Mechanicsburg 46-12 in a regional quarterfinal game.
Anna won the last matchup, beating the Jets 17-3 in a 2021 first round playoff game.
Check back later for the full story, photos and videos from today’s game.
