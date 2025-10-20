High School Football: OHSAA sets dates, times for state championship games

The Division II title game will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4. The D-IV final will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, followed by the D-III title game at 3 p.m. and the D-I game at 7:30 p.m. The D-VII, D-VI and D-V will be held at the same times on Saturday, Dec. 6.

General admission tickets are available for all seven games or in groups of three for the Friday and Saturday sessions. Single-game tickets will be available Nov. 29.

The OHSAA football postseason begins Oct. 31. Beginning this season, the higher-seeded team will host games through the first three rounds. Neutral sites will be used for all games beginning with the regional finals. To purchase tickets, log on to ohsaa.org.

OHSAA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 5

D-II: 7 p.m., Dec. 4

Friday, Dec. 5

D-IV: 10:30 a.m. D-III: 3 p.m. D-I: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6