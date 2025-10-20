High School Football: OHSAA sets dates, times for state championship games

Breaking: Dayton restaurant The Flavor House reopens today in new space near Schuster Center

Marion Local routed Hillsdale 74-0 on Friday to win its fourth straight Division VII state football championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It was the 64th consecutive win for the Flyers. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
47 minutes ago
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced times and dates of its state championship football games for all seven divisions.

This year marks the fifth consecutive season all seven divisions will have its championship games held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Division II title game will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4. The D-IV final will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, followed by the D-III title game at 3 p.m. and the D-I game at 7:30 p.m. The D-VII, D-VI and D-V will be held at the same times on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Versailles dropped a 32-15 decision to Kirtland in the Division VI state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Dec. 1, 2023. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

General admission tickets are available for all seven games or in groups of three for the Friday and Saturday sessions. Single-game tickets will be available Nov. 29.

The OHSAA football postseason begins Oct. 31. Beginning this season, the higher-seeded team will host games through the first three rounds. Neutral sites will be used for all games beginning with the regional finals.

To purchase tickets, log on to ohsaa.org.

OHSAA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 5

D-II: 7 p.m., Dec. 4

Friday, Dec. 5

D-IV: 10:30 a.m.

D-III: 3 p.m.

D-I: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

D-VII: 10:30 a.m.

D-VI: 3 p.m.

D-V: 7:30 p.m.

