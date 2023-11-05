High School Football Regional Semifinal pairings, sites

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings Sunday, with neutral sites hosting third-round games at 7 p.m. Friday.

The regional finals are Friday, Nov. 17, followed by the state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec.r 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

All games on Friday, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.

Division I

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (9-3) at Parma Byers Field

2 Cleveland Heights (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (8-3) at Strongsville High School Pat Catan Stadium

Region 2

1 Lewis Center Olentangy (11-1) vs. 12 Springfield (7-5) at Hilliard Darby High School

2 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (11-1) vs. at 6 Dublin Coffman (8-3) at Westerville Central High School

Region 3

1 Gahanna Lincoln (12-0) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (9-3) at Thomas Worthington High School Hamilton Field

2 Hilliard Bradley (11-1) vs. 3 Pickerington North (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School Alumni Stadium

Region 4

9 Mason (7-5) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (8-4) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

2 Cincinnati Princeton (12-0) vs. 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (10-2) at Mason High School Atrium Stadium

Division II

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. 4 Painesville Riverside (10-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (9-2) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 6

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (9-3) at North Ridgeville High School Ranger Stadium

2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-2) vs. 3 Medina Highland (10-2) at Sandusky High School Cedar Point Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 4 Uniontown Lake (9-3) at North Canton Hoover High School Memorial Stadium

2 Canal Winchester (11-1) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (9-3) at TBA

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Anderson (11-1) vs. 5 Harrison (9-3) at Liberty Township Lakota East High School

2 Troy (11-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (11-1) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Division III

Region 9

1 Youngstown Ursulina (12-0) vs. 5 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (9-3) at TBA

7 Chardon (9-3) vs. 3 Aurora (11-1) at Mentor High School Jerome T. Osborne Stadium

Region 10

1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 4 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

7 Medina Buckeye (10-2) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (10-2) at Bellevue High School First National Bank Field

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Ashville Teays Valley High School Viking Stadium

7 Bellefontaine (10-2) vs. 3 Granville (12-0) at London High School Bowlus Field

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 5 Wapakoneta (10-2) at Greenville High School Harmon Field

2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. 6 Celina (10-2) at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division IV

Region 13

1 Canton South (12-0) vs. 4 Beloit West Branch (11-1) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium

2 Mentor Lake Catholic (10-2) vs. 6 Struthers (9-3) at Burton Berkshire High School Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 14

1 Sandusky Perkins (11-0) vs. 4 Millersburg West Holmes (10-2) at Marion Harding High School Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

2 Cleveland Glenville (9-2) vs. 3 Shelby (10-2) at Elyria High School Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 15

1 Steubenville (11-1) vs. 13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) at St. Clairsville High School Red Devils Stadium

2 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) at Newark White Field

Region 16

1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

7 Springfield Shawnee (11-1) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division V

Region 17

1 Perry (12-0) vs. 5 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Maple Heights High School

2 Canfield South Range (11-1) vs. 6 Lorain Clearview (10-2) at Barberton High School Sharkey Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Oak Harbor (12-0) at Oregon Clay Memorial Stadium

2 Milan Edison (11-1) vs. 6 Coldwater (11-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-1) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium

7 Wheelersburg (8-3) vs. 3 Barnesville (12-0) at Hamilton Township High School Alumni Stadium

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (10-2) at Hamilton Ross High School

2 Waynesville (10-2) vs. 3 Brookville (10-2) at Centerville High School

Division VI

Region 21

1 Kirtland (11-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium

10 Mineral Ridge (8-4) vs. 3 Mogadore (9-2) at Salem High School Sebo Stadium

Region 22

1 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 4 Carey (10-2) at Fostoria High School Memorial Stadium

2 Bluffton (11-1) vs. 6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (11-1) at Napoleon High School Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 23

1 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 4 Galion Northmor (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest High School Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

2 West Jefferson (11-1) vs. 3 Beverly Fort Frye (9-2) at Lancaster High School Fulton Field

Region 24

8 Anna (7-5) vs. 5 New Madson Tri-Village (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

2 Versailles (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) at Xenia High School Doug Adams Stadium

Division VII

Region 25

1 Dalton (10-1) vs. 13 Norwalk St. Paul (8-4) at TBA

2 Danville (12-0) vs. 6 Lowellville (11-1) at Massillon Perry High School Wakefield Stadium

Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-0) vs. 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

7 Lima Central Catholic (8-3) vs. 6 McComb (10-2) at TBA

Region 27

1 Reedsville Eastern (11-1) vs. 5 Hannibal River (10-2) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

7 Waterford (8-4) vs. 3 Caldwell (9-3) at McConnelsville Morgan High School Raider Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 5 Minster (10-2) at Lima Shawnee High School

2 Ansonia (12-0) vs. 14 St. Henry (5-7) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium