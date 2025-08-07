High School Football Rewind: Who ruled the Dayton City League in 2024?

Game of the year: Meadowdale 44, Dunbar 14, Week 7

The Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter, ending Dunbar’s 12-game City League winning streak.

Junior quarterback Jordan Brown threw two touchdowns passes and junior running back Jaylen Thomas ran for two TDs as Meadowdale beat the Wolverines for the first time since 2015.

Trailing 22-14 in the third quarter, Dunbar drove to the Lions 9-yard, but couldn’t punch it in.

Meadowdale scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull away for good and claim the inaugural Legacy Rivalry Trophy. The black-and-blue trophy is painted in honor of the team’s colors.

Playoff results: Meadowdale qualified for the D-III, Region 12 playoffs for the first time in school history, falling to eventual regional finalist Bellbrook 47-12. The Lions previously competed in a playoff game in 2020 when all teams advanced to the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading passer: Brown threw for 1,143 yards and 15 TD passes last season.

Leading rusher: Meadowdale sophomore Dominick Ramsey rushed for 892 yards and five TDs.

Leading receiver: Belmont senior wide receiver Davion Porter caught 17 passes for 344 yards and four TDs.

Leading tackler: Meadowdale freshman linebacker Dearonn Daniel had 75 tackles and 17 tackles for loss.

Leader in sacks: Daniel had 5.5 sacks last season.

Leader in tackles for loss: Belmont sophomore defensive tackle Baryius Allen had 23 tackles for loss.

Leader in interceptions: Dunbar junior defensive back Derrick Hardy had six interceptions and 70 tackles last season.

2024 All-Ohio selections (underclassmen bold):

Division II

Honorable Mention

DL: Bariyus Allen, Dayton Belmont, 6-5, 270, so.