High school football rewind: Who ruled the Greater Miami Conference in 2024?

Game of the year: Hamilton 34, Princeton 0, Week 6

The Big Blue’s Gracen Goldsmith rushed for 166 yards and three TDs as Hamilton beat the Vikings for the first time since 2016.

Antonio Mathis hit R.J. Shephard-Ruffin on a 65-yard TD throw and Carter Isaacs returned an interception for a score to lead Hamilton, which won nine games for the first time since 1997.

The win helped Lakota West earn a share of the league title.

Playoff results: Eight of the 10 GMC teams made the playoffs in Region 4 and Middletown qualified in Region 3. Colerain was the lone GMC team to miss the postseason.

The Middies lost a close one to Wayne 26-20 in a Region 3 first round game.

Lakota West beat Walnut Hills and Elder in the first two rounds before falling to St. Xavier 16-13 in a Region 4 semifinal game.

After beating Oak Hills 28-0 in a first round game, Hamilton fell to Princeton 37-7 in the Region 4 quarterfinals.

Lakota East beat West Clermont 42-28 in the first round, but fell to eventual state runner-up Moeller 55-28 in the Region 4 quarterfinals.

Princeton also advanced to the Region 4 semifinals, falling to Moeller 28-10.

Leading passer: Lakota East senior Jamison Kitna threw for 2,711 yards and 27 TDs.

Leading rusher: Hamilton senior Gracen Goldsmith ran for 1,705 yards and 24 TDs last season.

Leading receiver: Lakota East receiver Zion Neal caught 44 passes for 733 yards and nine TDs.

Leading tackler: Princeton senior linebacker Paul Nelson had 149 total tackles and 26 tackles for loss.

Leader in sacks: Princeton senior Shelvin Hibbett had 14.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.

Leader in tackles for loss: Hamilton junior linebacker CJ Bryant had 27 tackles for loss.

Leader in interceptions: Six players - Princeton’s Andrew Wells, Lakota West’s Finn Mason, Middletown’s Laaren Cornwall, Mason’s Kaiser Wilhelm, Lakota East’s Connor Kruse and Hamilton’s Jailen Morris - tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

All-State selections

Division I

First Team Offense: Sam Wiles, Lakota West, 5-11,174, sr., QB; Luka Gilbert, Lakota West, 6-8, 238, sr., WR/TE.

First Team Defense: Grant Beerman, Lakota West, 6-4, 216, sr., LB; Shelvon Hibbett, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-2, 235, sr., DL; Paul Nelson, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-3, 220, LB, sr., LB; Trey Verdon, Hamilton, 6-2, 230, sr., DL.

Second Team Offense: Gracen Goldsmith, Hamilton, 5-10, 208, sr., RB.

Third Team Offense: Jamison Kitna, Lakota East, 6-2 220, sr., QB.

Third Team Defense: Cam Thomas, Lakota West, 6-1, 204, jr., LB; Cohen Reip, Lakota East, 6-2, 230, sr., LB; Andre Parker Jr., Princeton, 6-1, 215, jr., LB; Tyler George, Fairfield, 5-9, 185, sr., RB.

Honorable Mention: Ryder Hooks, Lakota East, 5-8, 180, jr., RB; Tyler Meadows, Lakota East, 6-8, 315, sr., OL; Jonathan White, Princeton, 6-3, 325, sr., OL; Kofi Adubofuor, Lakota West, 6-1, 183, jr., K; Joe Marquardt, Lakota West, 6-1, 191, sr., P; Max Johnson, Middletown, 6-0, 175, sr., WR; Landen Miree, Princeton, 6-4, 220, jr., WR; Max Supe, Oak Hills, 6-0, 180, sr., WR; Marlon Reed, Hamilton, 5-10, 155, sr., DB; Carter Isaacs, Hamilton, 6-1, 185, sr., DB; Tre Meadows, Sycamore, 6-2, 180, sr., DB; Derrick Singletary, Middletown, 6-3, 220, jr., DL.