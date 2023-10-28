High school football: Round 1 playoff scores

PLAYOFFS
First Round
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Centerville 23, Olentangy Orange 6
Dublin Coffman 14, Fairmont 7
Miamisburg 34, Delaware Hayes 14
Olentangy 44, Dublin Jerome 13
Olentangy Berlin 20, Marysville 0
Olentangy Liberty 36, Findlay 35
Perrysburg 20, Tol. Whitmer 14
Springfield 38, Wayne 14
Region 4
Elder 28, Oak Hills 14
Hamilton 13, Sycamore 10
Lakota West 69, Western Hills 0
Mason 17, Lebanon 0
Milford 41, Fairfield 15
Moeller 49, West Clermont 13
Princeton 41, Middletown 15
St. Xavier 35, Springboro 13
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 43, Turpin 7
Harrison 51, Sidney 6
Kings 38, Loveland 17
Lima Senior 42, Xenia 32
Northmont 35, Fairborn 0
Troy 26, Stebbins 7
Winton Woods 12, LaSalle 6
Withrow 49, Edgewood 0
Division III
Region 11
Bellefontaine 49, John Glenn 7
Bishop Watterson 45, Col. South 0
Bloom-Carroll 58, The Plains Athens 14
Granville 53, Bexley 27
Jackson 49, Marietta 14
London 57, Col. Beechcroft 14
Miami Trace 55, Hamilton Township 34
Tri-Valley 49, Buckeye Valley 12
Region 12
Badin 41, Goshen 0
Bellbrook 48, Wilmington 0
Butler 17, Elida 0
Celina 49, Hillsboro 7
Chaminade Julienne 35, Mt. Healthy 28
Tippecanoe 49, Western Brown 20
Trotwood 42, Oakwood 0
Wapakoneta 63, New Richmond 21
Division IV
Region 14
Galion 36, Oberlin Firelands 6
Glenville 44, Lima Bath 0
Napoleon 41, Bellevue 24
Shelby 40, Cle. Central Catholic 0
Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 6
St. Marys 42, Wauseon 14
Van Wert 48, River Valley 30
West Holmes 0, Bryan 50
Region 16
Alter 42, Roger Bacon 0
Clinton-Massie 50, Dunbar 12
Indian Hill 36, Reading 21
McNicholas 41, Eaton 20
Springfield Shawnee 37, Waverly 7
Taft 39, McClain 7
Urbana 56, Chillicothe Unioto 21
Wyoming 42, Washington C.H. 0
Division V
Region 18
Archbold 37, Fredericktown 6
Coldwater 47, Indian Lake 0
Eastwood 14, Marion Pleasant 0
Huron 28, Genoa Area 21
Liberty Center 56, Elmwood 14
Marengo Highland 21, Findlay Liberty-Benton 17
Milan Edison 48, Spencerville 0
Oak Harbor 49, Otsego 20
Region 20
Bethel-Tate 35, Blanchester 20
Brookville 55, Miami East 3
Northeastern 14, Greeneview 7
Preble Shawnee 28, Milton-Union 17
Purcell Marian 55, Madeira 14
Waynesville 38, Carlisle 0
Valley View 55, Westfall 7
Zane Trace 24, Middletown Madison 14
Division VI
Region 24
Anna 58, Allen East 28
Cin. Country Day 63, Dayton Christian 13
Paint Valley 37, Parkway 23
Tri-Village 35, National Trail 0
Twin Valley South 34, Deer Park 7
Versailles 40, Troy Christian 0
West Liberty-Salem 47, Lucasville Valley 7
Williamsburg 73, Dixie 0
Division VII
Region 28
Ansonia 52, Lockland 7
Cedarville 42, Lehman Catholic 28
Fort Loramie 42, Southeastern 35
Marion Local 63, Tri-County North 0
Mechanicsburg 40, SBEP 14
Minster 50, Bradford 8
New Bremen 35, Cin. College Prep 0
St. Henry 28, Riverside 5
