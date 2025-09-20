High School Football Roundup: Beavercreek wins second GWOC game, Alter beats Bellbrook

Kellen Reeves put ‘Creek on the board with an eight-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Jack Minnick added to the lead in the second, connecting with Jake Butler for a 68-yard TD strike.

Midway through the fourth quarter Chase Johnson pushed the Beavers lead to 21-12 with a 16-yard rushing score.

Miamisburg cut the lead to two points with a Tytus Bettendorf touchdown and were able to get the ball back, but the Beavers defense shut the door, forcing an incompletion as time expired to seal the victory.

The win puts Beavercreek (3-2) in a three-way tie with Wayne and Springfield atop the GWOC at 2-0 in conference play. Beavercreek travels to Centerville next week.

Miamisburg fell to 1-4 and 0-2 in league play.

OTHER GAMES

Springboro 35, Northmont 7: Max Miller finished 17-of-25 for 223 yards with three touchdowns to pace ‘Boro. Noah Billinski hauled in 11 receptions for 177 yards with two TDs, Mattias Brunicardi added 128 yards on the ground with two scores and Springboro bumped to 3-2. Quinten Churchman ran in the lone touchdown for winless Northmont. Alter 21, Bellbrook 3: Alter put the game away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, improving to 3-2. Middletown 62, Sycamore 0: The undefeated Middies dominated all three phases of the game in the rout. Joseph Ward threw two touchdown passes, Demetrian James ran for two more, Jordan Vann returned a punt and a kickoff for a TD and Harlem Coleman capped off the night with a 100-yard interception return for a score on the final play of the game. Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7: Hunter Gagen nailed the go-ahead field goal with 1:49 to play and Fairfield forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession to stun Lakota West. Dominic Back scored the touchdown for Fairfield right before the half. It marks three straight wins for Fairfield after dropping the first two games of the season. Lakota West lost for the second straight week, falling to 2-3. Princeton 42, Lakota East 7: Princeton (4-1) racked up 408 yards of offense in the win. Nile Knutson hit Christopher Bouyer on a 57-yard touchdown for the lone Lakota East (3-2) score. Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0: Larkin Thomas threw two touchdowns and ran for a third, Xavier Melton added a pair of short rushing TDs and Will Strong hit Grant Titley on a trick play score to pace undefeated Tippecanoe. Butler dropped to 3-2.

Troy 52, Fairborn 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick scrambled for three touchdowns and connected with Aidan Gorman on a 65-yard TD pass to lead Troy. The Trojans improved to 4-1 and took home the Tom Massie Trophy. Daylen Switzer hit Wesley Rohler for the lone Fairborn (3-2) touchdown. Stebbins 35, Greenville 28: Devin McCormick threw for 246 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Stebbins (3-2). Andre McConnell added 145 yards on the ground with one rushing score. Aiden Manix tossed two touchdowns in a losing effort for Greenville (2-3). Xenia 52, Sidney 7: Deaunte White racked up 155 yards on the ground with four touchdowns and Gage Stephan threw for 171 yards with three touchdowns, two to Lucas Williams, to pace Xenia (4-1). Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8: Piqua (2-3) racked up over 500 yards of offense. Debo Knisley led the way with 20 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Davis threw a TD to Rayshawn Garrett and added two rushing scores. Lebanon 49, Little Miami 32: Luke Faler threw three touchdowns and ran for two more, Daniel Wallace accounted for three touchdowns and Jack Sako returned an interception for a score to lead Lebanon (4-1). Fenwick 55, Mt. Healthy 20: Jackson Kauffman led Fenwick (3-2) with four touchdowns, Micah O’Conner added two TDs and Hudson Kreke highlighted the night with an impressive one-handed snag following an interception. Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24: Badin scored a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter to pull away for the win, improving to 5-0. Brookville 49, Middletown Madison 8: Jayden Resor scored three touchdowns on five rushing attempts to lead unbeaten Brookville. Carlisle 21, Franklin 18: Carlisle jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the half and held on for the win. At 4-1 Carlisle is off to its best start since 2012. Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16: Oakwood improved to 5-0, setting up a SWBL showdown with Valley View (4-1) next week. Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13: After starting the year with three losses Edgewood picked up a second straight victory. Talawanda 49, Carroll 8: Lance Cantrell tallied 286 rushing yards with four touchdowns and Oliver Bennett tossed two TDs for undefeated Talawanda. Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21: Brady Golliday and Noah Shirk tallied three touchdowns apiece to lead Lake (3-2). Carter Caudill had two rushing touchdowns for Bellefontaine. London 42, Graham 0: London handed Graham its first loss of the season in a battle of unbeatens. West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13: Corbin Wallace rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Jake Lauck drilled a 34-yard field goal for WLS (3-2). Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22: Undefeated Tri-Village improved to 4-0 in league play, tied with Preble Shawnee atop the WOAC. Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13: Preble Shawnee handed Arcanum its first loss of the season in a battle of unbeatens. Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6: Undefeated Lehman Catholic picked up its second conference win.