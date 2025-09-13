High School Football Roundup: Krejne’s field goal as time expired lifts Fairmont past Centerville 20-17; Bellbrook routs CJ 41-0

Kole Krejne drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Fairmont a 20-17 road win versus GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night football.
Fairmont jumped out to a 10-0 lead at the half off a Logan Doty 22-yard touchdown run and a Krejne 29-yard field goal.
The Firebirds padded the lead with a 48-yard TD run from Kameron Thornton early in the fourth quarter.
Centerville got right back in it off a pair of Parker Johnson rushing scores, and with 1:04 to play the Elks tied the game with a Joey Kristbaum field goal.
Fairmont responded though, getting into field goal range to set up Krejne’s game-winning kick as the clock hit zero.
It’s the first win of the season for Fairmont (1-3), which had a string of hard-luck losses to start the year; Centerville fell to 0-4.
OTHER GAMES
Beavercreek 34, Northmont 0: Calvin Svoboda rumbled for 134 yards with three touchdowns and Trey Damingo and DeSean Suber added a score apiece to pick up the win in Beavercreek’s conference opener. The Beavers beat the Thunderbolts for the first time since 2015.
Springfield 37, Miamisburg 0: Wildcats senior Deontre Long reached the end zone three times to lead Springfield offensively and junior Carter Bumgardner highlighted the defense’s shutout effort with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown.
Middletown 31, Colerain 0: Jastin Bourne tossed three touchdowns, two to Ace Cooper and one to Will Gibson, and unbeaten Middletown holds on to its spot tied atop the GMC standings with Princeton.
Fairfield 34, Sycamore 9: Corrious Booker rumbled for 174 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and Dominic Back threw TD passes to Kayvon Burns and John Abramson for Fairfield.
Princeton 27, Lakota West 10: Tyson Davis hauled in a 21-yard touchdown from Jackson Smith for the lone Lakota West TD. Kofi Adubofuor added a 38-yard field goal.
Tippecanoe 41, Stebbins 6: Larkin Thomas threw for 184 yards with four touchdowns, Will Strong hauled in two TD passes and Xavier Melton tacked on two rushing scores to pace undefeated Tippecanoe.
Troy 28, Piqua 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick passed for 139 yards and ran for 143 with two touchdowns to lead Troy to a third consecutive win in the Battle of Miami. Chris Davis ran in the lone Piqua score. Troy now leads the all-time series 69-66-6.
Butler 31, Sidney 6: Cory Rice had 113 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns and Riley Seibert racked up 17 tackles with two sacks to lead Butler.
Xenia 67, West Carrollton 6: Gage Stephan finished 13-of-18 for 118 yards with two touchdowns through the air and Deaunte White rushed for 117 yards with three touchdowns on the ground to pace Xenia.
Badin 38, St. Francis DeSales 21: James Brink took the opening kickoff all the way for a touchdown and undefeated Badin picked up its 30th consecutive road win.
Brookville 35, Waynesville 7: Jake Lenser ran for three touchdowns, highlighted by a 71-yard TD run, and D.J. Moore and Jayden Resor each added a rushing score for unbeaten Brookville.
Northwestern 42, Tecumseh 20: Ried Smith ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and Rennen Smith tacked on two rushing scores for Northwestern.
West Liberty-Salem 31, Catholic Central 7: Corbin Wallace racked up 193 rushing yards with a touchdown and Carson Poppe and Sam Kidd each had defensive TDs to pace WLS.
Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 7: The win sets up a battle of WOAC undefeated teams next week when Preble Shawnee hosts Arcanum.
Miami East 22, Covington 21: Miami East rallied with 15 points in the final quarter to improve to 3-1.
Marion Local 61, Delphos St Johns 0: Ben Meier rushed for 114 yards with a touchdown, Camden Wolters added two rushing TDs and Marion Local won its 68th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the nation.
New Bremen 26, Versailles 25: In a battle of MAC unbeatens Gavin Dicke hit Trevor Topp from 20 yards out for the game-winning score with one second to play.
Anna 14, Coldwater 7: Logan Ziegenbusch connected with Kale Hoying for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.
Anderson 36, Lebanon 10: Hunter Davis returned an interception for a touchdown in a losing effort for Lebanon.
Talawanda 35, Franklin 10: Lance Cantrell rumbled for 212 yards with three touchdowns and Talawanda is off to a 4-0 start for first time since 2019.
West Jefferson 62, Cedarville 26: Roughriders senior Austin Buescher threw for 435 yards and seven TDs and senior receiver Jackson Beatty caught 12 passes for 174 yards and two TDs for West Jefferson, which led 35-7 at halftime.
Mechanicsburg 58, Madison Plains 13: The Indians jumped out to a 36-7 halftime lead, improving to 3-1.
Northeastern 48, Southeastern 2: Northeastern senior Jacoby Newman returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Jets cruised to a win. They’re 4-0 for the second time in four seasons.
Greeneview 41, Fairbanks 7: The Rams improved to 2-2 overall.
Greenon 34, Triad 0: The Knights (2-2) shut out the Cardinals, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Wilmington 21, Ross 13: Rams senior fullback Lucas Kunkel rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and junior Parker Jackson scored on a 60-yard run for Ross, which fell to 2-2 overall. The Rams led 7-0 at the half, but Hurricanes stormed back in the second half to take a 14-7 lead. Jackson’s TD cut the deficit to one point, but the Rams opted to go for two and couldn’t convert. The Hurricanes added an insurance TD in the fourth quarter.
Dayton Christian 39, Madison 28: The Warriors have won three straight after a season-opening loss to Miami East.
Monroe 35, Ponitz 8: The Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.
Mason at Oak Hills: D’Angelo Birch threw for 205 yards and a TD and rushed for a score as the Comets improved to 2-2 and 2-1 in the GMC.
