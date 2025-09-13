High School Football Roundup: Krejne’s field goal as time expired lifts Fairmont past Centerville 20-17; Bellbrook routs CJ 41-0

The Firebirds padded the lead with a 48-yard TD run from Kameron Thornton early in the fourth quarter.

Centerville got right back in it off a pair of Parker Johnson rushing scores, and with 1:04 to play the Elks tied the game with a Joey Kristbaum field goal.

Fairmont responded though, getting into field goal range to set up Krejne’s game-winning kick as the clock hit zero.

It’s the first win of the season for Fairmont (1-3), which had a string of hard-luck losses to start the year; Centerville fell to 0-4.

OTHER GAMES

Beavercreek 34, Northmont 0: Calvin Svoboda rumbled for 134 yards with three touchdowns and Trey Damingo and DeSean Suber added a score apiece to pick up the win in Beavercreek’s conference opener. The Beavers beat the Thunderbolts for the first time since 2015. Springfield 37, Miamisburg 0: Wildcats senior Deontre Long reached the end zone three times to lead Springfield offensively and junior Carter Bumgardner highlighted the defense’s shutout effort with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown. Middletown 31, Colerain 0: Jastin Bourne tossed three touchdowns, two to Ace Cooper and one to Will Gibson, and unbeaten Middletown holds on to its spot tied atop the GMC standings with Princeton. Fairfield 34, Sycamore 9: Corrious Booker rumbled for 174 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and Dominic Back threw TD passes to Kayvon Burns and John Abramson for Fairfield. Princeton 27, Lakota West 10: Tyson Davis hauled in a 21-yard touchdown from Jackson Smith for the lone Lakota West TD. Kofi Adubofuor added a 38-yard field goal. Tippecanoe 41, Stebbins 6: Larkin Thomas threw for 184 yards with four touchdowns, Will Strong hauled in two TD passes and Xavier Melton tacked on two rushing scores to pace undefeated Tippecanoe. Troy 28, Piqua 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick passed for 139 yards and ran for 143 with two touchdowns to lead Troy to a third consecutive win in the Battle of Miami. Chris Davis ran in the lone Piqua score. Troy now leads the all-time series 69-66-6. Butler 31, Sidney 6: Cory Rice had 113 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns and Riley Seibert racked up 17 tackles with two sacks to lead Butler. Xenia 67, West Carrollton 6: Gage Stephan finished 13-of-18 for 118 yards with two touchdowns through the air and Deaunte White rushed for 117 yards with three touchdowns on the ground to pace Xenia. Badin 38, St. Francis DeSales 21: James Brink took the opening kickoff all the way for a touchdown and undefeated Badin picked up its 30th consecutive road win. Brookville 35, Waynesville 7: Jake Lenser ran for three touchdowns, highlighted by a 71-yard TD run, and D.J. Moore and Jayden Resor each added a rushing score for unbeaten Brookville. Northwestern 42, Tecumseh 20: Ried Smith ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and Rennen Smith tacked on two rushing scores for Northwestern. West Liberty-Salem 31, Catholic Central 7: Corbin Wallace racked up 193 rushing yards with a touchdown and Carson Poppe and Sam Kidd each had defensive TDs to pace WLS. Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 7: The win sets up a battle of WOAC undefeated teams next week when Preble Shawnee hosts Arcanum. Miami East 22, Covington 21: Miami East rallied with 15 points in the final quarter to improve to 3-1. Marion Local 61, Delphos St Johns 0: Ben Meier rushed for 114 yards with a touchdown, Camden Wolters added two rushing TDs and Marion Local won its 68th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the nation. New Bremen 26, Versailles 25: In a battle of MAC unbeatens Gavin Dicke hit Trevor Topp from 20 yards out for the game-winning score with one second to play. Anna 14, Coldwater 7: Logan Ziegenbusch connected with Kale Hoying for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.