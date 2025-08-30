High school football roundup: Springboro’s Miller throws for three TDs, runs for another in 38-0 win over Edgewood

Miller threw touchdown passes to Brady Gutmann, Noah Bilinski and Mattias Brunicardi, with Bilinski hauling in a one-handed grab for his score.

Brunicardi and Miller each had a rushing touchdown as well.

‘Boro improved to 2-0 and will host Elder next week.

Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0: The Spartans scored two touchdowns in the second half to earn their first victory of the season. Greeneview fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2011.

Beavercreek 62, Woodward 0: The Beavers scored 34 points in the first quarter to jump out to an early lead, cruising to victory.

Lakota East 14, Oak Hills 7: Nile Knutson hit Christopher Bouyer for the Lakota East go-ahead touchdown score in the fourth quarter. Carson Shroyer put East on the board with a 49-yard interception return for a TD.

La Salle 31, Northmont 7: Jaydan Smith scored on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Post for the lone score for Northmont.

Dublin Coffman 10, Miamisburg 6: Finn Freshwater closed the deficit to one point with a one-yard touchdown scramble in the fourth quarter, but ‘Burg couldn’t finish the rally, falling to 1-1.

Lakota West 35, Mason 13: Jackson Smith finished 12-of-14 for 284 yards with four touchdowns to lead West. Tyson Davis hauled in seven passes for 152 yards with two touchdowns and Kenyon Norman caught a TD and ran for another. Chris Bradley anchored the defense with two interceptions.

St. Xavier 20, Centerville 7: The Elks were held to 109 yards of total offense and fell to 0-2.

Hamilton 37, Sycamore 7: Andre Bailey rumbled for 233 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns for Hamilton. Jayden McClain connected with Elijah Jones on two TD passes and McClain ran for another score.

Lebanon 28, Loveland 25, OT: Logan Schmenk broke loose on 4th & 1, scrambling 11 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime. Schmenk finished with three TD runs.

Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21: Colt Emerson tossed four touchdowns, two each to James Brink and Jordan Crider, and Lem Grayson ran for 158 yards with two TDs to lead Badin. Crider also snagged a pair of interceptions.

Fenwick 21, Monroe 7: Sean Heberling, Jackson Kauffman and Hudson Kreke each ran for a touchdown to lead Fenwick.

Taft 33, Alter 27, OT: Taft rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Alter.

Fairborn 28, Sidney 0: Zyaire Cavitt ran in all four touchdowns for Fairborn, finishing with 156 rushing yards on 21 carries. The Fairborn defense held Sidney to 125 total yards. It marks the first victory over Sidney for Fairborn since the creation of the Miami Valley League in 2019.

Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0: Aiden Manix dished out a pair of touchdowns to John Barr and Isaac Kerg and Gage Denham tacked on TD runs to pace Greenville.

Northwestern 42, Greenon 7: Rennen Smith ran for three touchdowns and Carson Kluczynski threw for a TD and returned an interception for a score to lead Northwestern.

Ben Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0: Wyatt Predmore hit Brandon Heater and Cayden Brown on touchdown throws and Diesel Baughman tacked on a TD run for Ben Logan.

Brookville 49, Springfield Shawnee 7: Jayden Resor ran for two touchdowns and Jake Lenser, D.J. Moore and Aden Lamb each added a TD run for Brookville.

Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8: Brody Morton accounted for five touchdowns, highlighted by a TD pass to Caleb Blankenship and an 80-yard scoring run.

Clinton-Massie 14, Coldwater 7: Kaden Zantene scored the game-winning touchdown with under two minutes to play. It marks the 300th career victory for head coach Dan McSurley.

Anna 34, Fort Loramie 26: Anna comes away victorious in the first ever matchup on the football field between the two longtime Shelby County Athletic League rivals.

Marion Local 63, Crestview 0: Marion Local extended its winning streak, the longest active win streak in the nation, to 66 games.

Springfield Northeastern 36, Riverside 8: Jets senior Diezel Taylor threw for 211 yards and two TDs and senior Cody Houseman rushed for 236 yards and a TD as Northeastern improved to 2-0.

Tecumseh 30, Carroll 16: The Arrows outscored the Patriots 14-8 in the second half, snapping a 19-game losing streak. Tecumseh’s last victory came at Carroll in Week 2 of the 2023 season.