High School Football Scores: Who won in Week 7?

15 minutes ago
PREP RESULTS

Football

Week 7

Friday’s Results

Springfield 42, Wayne 14

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 38, Lockland 6

Blanchester 36, Clermont Northeastern 6

Shroder 36, Clark Montessori 26

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

