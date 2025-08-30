High school football: Shehee two-point conversion run lifts Trotwood over Fairmont 22-21

The Rams capped a 97-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Shehee to Armani Rogers with three seconds left, then Shehee scrambled on a two-point conversion try, ran to his left and lowered his right shoulder when he was met by defenders to force his body just over the goal line.

Fairmont’s attempts at a lateral on the ensuring kickoff were fruitless, and Trotwood began celebration that lasted over 10 minutes following 22-21 win.

Trotwood took advantage of three fumble recoveries in the first half to take a 14-6 halftime lead, but the Firebirds took control in the third quarter.

Fairmont turned it over on downs after a long possession to start the second half, but Skyler Slifer intercepted a pass from Shehee shortly after in Trotwood territory.

JJ Hill ran in from 1-yard out with 2:33 left, and Logan Doty ran in on a two-point conversion try to tie it 14-14.

The Rams punted early in the fourth, and Fairmont drove and scored on a 1-yard TD run by Doty with 5:18 left to take a 21-14 lead.

The Firebirds recovered the ensuing kickoff at midfield. They went three-and-out, but the punt landed and bounced out-of-bounds at the 3-yard line.

Shehee and the Rams put together the game-winning drive, though. Shehee made several big plays during the possession, including picking up two first downs in Fairmont territory on runs.

Trotwood (2-0) is scheduled to host Springfield in Week 3. Fairmont (0-2), which saw a lead disappear in the fourth quarter against rival Alter in a season opener, is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati La Salle.

This article will be updated with quotes from Shehee, Trotwood coach Jeff Graham and Fairmont coach Dave Miller, as well as additional photos.

Trotwood was slow to start offensively, while Fairmont wasn’t.

A run a littler longer than 60 yards by Doty on Fairmont’s first offensive play set up Kole Krejne for a 27-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

After the Rams punted again, the Firebirds drove into the red zone, and Krejne kicked a 31-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the second to boost Fairmont’s lead to 6-0.

The Rams took momentum before halftime.

Tristen Bozeman hauled in a long touchdown pass in stride from Dallas Shehee, and the Rams successfully converted a two-point try to take an 8-6 lead.

Fairmont fumbled soon after, and Shehee ran in from 8 yards out to take a 14-6 lead with 9:10 left after an unsuccessful two-point conversion try.

The Firebirds fumbled in the red zone, and Trotwood recovered but turned it over on downs at midfield. Fairmont again fumbled soon after, and Trotwood recovered at midfield with 30 seconds left. The Rams took several shots at the end zone, but Fairmont’s Kaleb Moore intercepted a pass as time expired.