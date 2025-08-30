High School Football: Springfield falls to D-II powerhouse Walsh Jesuit 30-6

Early in the first quarter and facing a fourth down inside their own 5-yard line, a punt snap sailed over punter Preston Allen’s head and through the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Warriors (2-0) scored on a 3-yard run by Marty Tobin in the second quarter to make it 9-0 at the half.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Springfield High School quarterback CJ Wallace hit freshman Timmothy Thompson on a 26-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to three points.

Third quarter: Walsh Jesuit 9, Springfield 6. CJ Wallace finds freshman Timothy Thompson for a 25-yard TD pass on the Wildcats first possession of the half. The 2-point try failed. 7:30 remaining. pic.twitter.com/gELgJIaQHJ — Michael Cooper (@ByMichaelCooper) August 30, 2025

But the Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer. Walsh Jesuit pulled away in the second half on a 1-yard TD run by Carlos Smith, a 9-yard TD run by Tobin and a 2-yard by David Ternosky to make it 30-6.

Springfield travels to Trotwood-Madison (2-0) next week.