High School Football: Springfield rolls past Beavercreek for fifth straight win

Springfield High School senior defensive lineman Royce Rogers tackles Beavercreek senior quarterback Jack Minnick during their game on Friday, Oct. 10 at Wildcat Stadium. Springfield won 31-0. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF PHOTO

31 minutes ago
Springfield High School senior running back Deontre Long rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Beavercreek 31-0 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Wildcats junior CJ Wallace went 12-for-15 for 116 yards, tossing TD passes to senior Sherrod Lay, Jr. and junior Braylon Keyes as Springfield won its fifth straight game, improving to 5-3 and 5-0 in the GWOC.

Springfield senior kicker Natalie Erdman kicked a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 31-0 and trigger the running clock.

Springfield High School senior defensive lineman Royce Rogers runs the ball during their game against Beavercreek on Friday, Oct. 10 at Wildcat Stadium. Springfield won 31-0. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF PHOTO

Beavers junior Kelvin Keyes rushed for 47 yards as Beavercreek fell to 3-5 and 2-3 in the GWOC.

The Wildcats have a one-game lead over Wayne (5-3, 4-1) in the GWOC with two games to play. Springfield travels to Fairmont (3-5, 3-2) next week with a chance to earn a share of the GWOC title. The Firebirds fell to Springboro 16-12 on Friday night at CareFlight Field.

This story will be updated with quotes, photos and video.

