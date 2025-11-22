High school football: St. Henry ends Marion Local’s historic win streak, earns D-VII regional title

Redskins end Marion Local’s 76-game winning streak, win regional championship
St. Henry players celebrate after defeating Marion Local 24-7 in the Division VII, Region 28 championship on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field in Wapakoneta. The Redskins stopped a 76-game winning streak by their Midwest Athletic Conference rival Marion Local. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

St. Henry players celebrate after defeating Marion Local 24-7 in the Division VII, Region 28 championship on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field in Wapakoneta. The Redskins stopped a 76-game winning streak by their Midwest Athletic Conference rival Marion Local. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Sports
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

WAPAKONETA — St. Henry ended Marion Local’s nation-leading winning streak on Friday.

After a rocky start, the Redskins dominated the rest of the way and won 24-7 in the Division VII, Region 28 championship game at Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field.

The Flyers, which beat St. Henry 21-14 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game in regular season, had won their previous 76 games. Their last defeat came in a D-VII regional final in 2020, when they lost 24-17 to MAC rival New Bremen.

Marion Local (12-1) had won four consecutive state championships during the historic run.

St. Henry (12-1) advances to face Columbus Grove in a state semifinal in Week 15 at a site to be determined.

It’s St. Henry’s first win over Marion Local since 2009 and their first regional championship since 2006.

This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
High school football: Trotwood falls short in Region 8 regional final...
2
High school football: Anna-Coldwater at Piqua
3
High school football: Valley View falls to Indian Hill in Region 16...
4
High School Football Week 14 scores: Regional Finals
5
Bengals face tough task against red-hot New England without Ja’Marr...

About the Author

Follow Bryant Billing on facebookFollow Bryant Billing on twitter

Billing is a photographer/videographer for Cox First Media newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. He is a Springfield native and Wright State University graduate and has worked for newspapers and media organizations across the Miami Valley for over a decade.