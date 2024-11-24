High School Football state semifinal pairings, schedule

Following the football regional championships last Friday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for this week’s state semifinal games.
Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings
All games on Friday, November 29, at 7 p.m.
Designated home team region listed first. Pairings include regional seed.
Division I State Semifinals
7. Lakewood St. Edward (9-5) vs. 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (12-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field
1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Centerville (11-3) at Cin. Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.
Division II State Semifinals
1. Sunbury Big Walnut (13-1) vs. 1. Cincinnati Anderson (14-0) at Dayton Welcome Stadium
2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-2) vs. 1. Avon (14-0) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium
State Championship Game: Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m.
Division III State Semifinals
1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-0) vs. 4. London (14-0) at Ashville Teays Valley High School Viking Stadium
1. Youngstown Ursuline (13-1) vs. 1. Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) at Elyria Charities Field at Ely Stadium
State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 3 p.m.
Division IV State Semifinals
5. Cincinnati Taft (12-2) vs. 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium
1. Sandusky Perkins (13-1) vs. 5. Cleveland Glenville (11-3) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.
Division V State Semifinals
2. Liberty Center (14-0) vs. 1. Canfield South Range (14-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
1. Ironton (13-1) vs. 2. West Liberty-Salem (13-1) at Chillicothe High School Herrnstein Field
State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m.
Division VI State Semifinals – November 29
1. Coldwater (13-1) vs. 2. Bluffton (13-1) at Wapakoneta High School Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field
1. Kirtland (14-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (14-0) at Minerva High School
State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 10:30 a.m.
Division VII State Semifinals – November 29
1. Danville (12-2) vs. 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (13-1) at Shelby High School WAC Stadium
1. Marion Local (14-0) vs. 1. Columbus Grove (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium
State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.
