High School Football: State semifinal results and championship matchups

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

St. Xavier 21, Middletown 6

Olentangy Orange 28, Lakewood St. Edward 0

Division II

Anderson 29, Big Walnut 22

Avon 38, Walsh Jesuit 7

Division III

Bishop Watterson 41, Tippecanoe 9

Tol. Central Catholic 21, CVCA 20

Division IV

Cle. Glenville 26, Indian Valley 21

Shelby 42, Indian Hill 7

Division V

Liberty Center 42, Indian Lake 10

Wheelersburg 24, Cardinal Mooney 10

Division VI

Kirtland 49, Colonel Crawford 22

Hopewell-Loudon 20, Coldwater 18

Division VII

St. Henry 13, Col. Grove 10

Hillsdale 41, McDonald 14

CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Thursday, Dec. 4

Division II

Anderson vs. Avon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

Division I

St. Xavier vs. Olentangy Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Bishop Watterson vs. Tol. Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Division IV

Cle. Glenville vs. Shelby, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Division V

Liberty Center vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Division VI

Kirtland vs. Hopewell-Loudon, 3 p.m.

Division VII

St. Henry vs. Hillsdale, 10:30 a.m.

REPORTING RESULTS

