High school football: State semifinal sites announced

Four teams remain in the Miami Valley. The Midwest Athletic Conference has two teams (Coldwater, St. Henry) still competing. The Greater Miami Conference (Middletown) and Miami Valley League (Tippecanoe) both have one.

General admission tickets are available for all games through ohsaa.org.

Below is the list of state semifinal matchups and their game locations, which remain unconfirmed by the OHSAA until Sunday:

STATE SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 28 (All games at 7 p.m.)

D-I: No. 1 Middletown (11-2, Region 2) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2, R4), DPS Welcome Stadium, Dayton

D-III: No. 2 Tippecanoe (13-0, R12) vs. No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0, R11), Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium, Mason

D-VI: No. 5 Coldwater (9-4, R24) vs. No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1, R22), Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field, Wapakoneta

D-VII: No. 2 St. Henry (12-1, R28) vs. No. 4 Columbus Grove (10-3, R26), Troy Memorial Stadium Troy