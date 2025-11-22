High school football: State semifinal sites announced

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Local schools are posting on their social media pages the locations which will be used as neutral sites for the state semifinal round.

This will be the final week of the postseason separate neutral sites will be used for all games. The state championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 4-6.

Four teams remain in the Miami Valley. The Midwest Athletic Conference has two teams (Coldwater, St. Henry) still competing. The Greater Miami Conference (Middletown) and Miami Valley League (Tippecanoe) both have one.

General admission tickets are available for all games through ohsaa.org.

Below is the list of state semifinal matchups and their game locations, which remain unconfirmed by the OHSAA until Sunday:

STATE SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 28 (All games at 7 p.m.)

D-I: No. 1 Middletown (11-2, Region 2) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2, R4), DPS Welcome Stadium, Dayton

D-III: No. 2 Tippecanoe (13-0, R12) vs. No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0, R11), Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium, Mason

D-VI: No. 5 Coldwater (9-4, R24) vs. No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1, R22), Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field, Wapakoneta

D-VII: No. 2 St. Henry (12-1, R28) vs. No. 4 Columbus Grove (10-3, R26), Troy Memorial Stadium Troy

