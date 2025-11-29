High school football state semifinals roundup: St. Henry beat Columbus Grove to advance to first state final since 2006

Coldwater, Indian Lake fall one game shy of a trip to Canton for the state finals.
St. Henry senior quarterback Charlie Werling celebrates after a short touchdown run in the third quarter of the Division VII, Region 28 championship game on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak VFW Field in Wapakoneta. Werling scored four TDs to help the Redskins win 24-7 and snap a 76-game winning streak by the Flyers. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
2 minutes ago
St. Henry held on with a scoreless second half to move on to its first state championship appearance since 2006, beating Columbus Grove 13-10 in a Division VII state semifinal game on Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Charlie Werling connected with Landon Swartz on a 55-yard touchdown strike and Austin Zimmerman on a 29-yard TD for St. Henry.

The Redskins (13-1) will meet Jeromesville Hillsdale (13-1) in the D-VII state championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Hillsdale fell to Marion Local 74-0 in last year’s state title game.

Division VI

Hopewell-Loudon 20, Coldwater 18: Coldwater held an 18-14 lead through three quarters but Hopewell-Loudon rallied in the final period to advance to the D-VI state championship versus Kirtland. Derek Dues and Karsyn Homan each tallied a rushing touchdown for defending state champion Coldwater, which finished its season 10-5.

Hopewell-Loudon advanced to face small school powerhouse Kirtland in the D-VI state championship game.

Division V

Liberty Center 42, Indian Lake 10:Avery Pequignot gave Indian Lake an early lead with a 34-yard field goal and Brady Golliday hit Gavin Henry on a 39-yard touchdown, but Liberty Center’s rushing attack was too potent for the Lakers.

Liberty Center advanced to face Wheelersburg in the D-V state championship game.

Indian Lake finished its season 11-3.

