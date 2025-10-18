High School Football: Tippecanoe beats Troy 21-0, secures share of MVL title

It’s the 21st consecutive MVL victory for Tippecanoe (9-0, 8-0 MVL). With a victory over West Carrollton (0-9) in Week 10, the Red Devils will complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Troy (7-2, 7-1) struggled to muster any offense against the Red Devils and suffered their worst defeat of the season.

The program hasn’t beaten Tipp since 2019. The Trojans lost 25-22 at Troy Memorial Stadium a year ago after a late touchdown pass by Larkin Thomas and 13-12 two years ago in City Park after a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Friday’s matchup wasn’t a nail biter.

Grant Titley caught a 21-yard touchdown from Larkin Thomas on Tipp’s first drive to give the squad a 7-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first.

The Red Devils blocked a field goal attempt to end Troy’s second possession, then took a 14-0 lead early in the second when Xavier Melton ran in from 8 yards out.

Melton capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 5-yard TD run to give Tipp a 21-0 lead with 8:11 left in the third quarter. The Trojans’ lone scoring chance came in the fourth quarter when they drove into the red zone but ended with a turnover on downs.

The Trojans are scheduled to host Greenville in Week 10.