High school football: Tippecanoe dominates Sidney, improves to 6-0

Junior quarterback Larkin Thomas entered the game with an MVL-best 1,093 passing yards. Five other Tipp players ranked among the top five in various statistical categories, including senior Max Deckard, who was tied for third in interceptions.

Deckard intercepted two passes on Thursday, including a pick-six he returned about 35 yards late in the first quarter to push the lead to 21-0.

Thomas threw three touchdown passes and ran for another and senior running back Xavier Melton ran for three touchdowns.

The Red Devils have a couple important MVL matchups in the final four weeks, including their next game at Xenia (4-1, 3-1) in Week 7. They are scheduled to host Troy (4-1, 4-0) in Week 9.

Tippecanoe hasn’t lost a league game since Week 6 in 2023.

Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved a day earlier due to Tipp City’s Mum Festival, which will take place in the park this weekend.

Sidney (0-6, 0-5) is being led by a first-year coach in Coleman, who took over the program last spring after Dave Taynor resigned to return to collegiate coaching.

Coleman served as an offensive and defensive coordinator at Sidney under Adam Doenges and was defensive coordinator at Minster the last two seasons before returning to Sidney.

The Yellow Jackets lost 21 seniors to graduation off last season’s 5-6 campaign and are 0-6 for the first time since 2011.