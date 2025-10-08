High School Football: Tippecanoe, Middletown lead regions in third playoff rankings

The ratings will be released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final standings on Sunday, October 26.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye.

Middletown (6-1) leapfrogged Troy (6-1, 2nd) to take the top spot in D-I, Region 2. Wayne (4-3) is 5th, followed by Springfield (4-3) at No. 6, Springboro (4-3) at No. 9 and Lebanon (5-2) at No. 10. Fairmont (3-4, 14th), Centerville (2-5, 15th) and Beavercreek (3-4, 16th) need to pick up some ground on the top-12 to make the playoffs.

In D-I, Region 4, Lakota West (4-3, 6th), Lakota East (4-3, 7th) and Fairfield (4-3, 8th) are all ranked in the top-12.

Trotwood (5-2) is No. 3 in D-II, Region 8, while Xenia (5-2) is fifth. Butler (4-3, 8th), Piqua (3-4, 11th) and Fairborn (4-3, 12th) are all ranked in the top-12. Stebbins (4-3, 14th) and Belmont (3-4,16th) also have a shot at the postseason with three weeks remaining.

Tippecanoe (7-0) leads the loaded D-III, Region 12 that includes five unbeaten teams - No. 2 London, No. 3 Badin, No. 4 Miami Trace and No. 5 Talawanda. Alter (5-2) is right behind at No. 6. Bellbrook (3-4, 14th) and Franklin (2-5, 16th) are also battling for playoff spots.

Valley View (6-1) is No. 4 in D-IV, Region 16. They’re followed by Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rivals Brookville (7-0, 7th) and Oakwood (5-2, 10th). Northwestern (4-3, 13th) and Fenwick (3-4, 14th) are also in playoff contention.

Graham (6-1) and Miami East (6-1) rank second and third in D-V, Region 20 and would both be in line for byes. Other area teams currently in line for playoff berths in Region 20 include: Preble Shawnee (7-0, 5th), Carlisle (5-2, 6th), West Liberty-Salem (4-3, 9th), Versailles (4-3, 10th) and Arcanum (6-1, 11th). Greeneview (4-3, 13th) and Waynesville (2-5, 16th) are also in contention.

Defending state champion Coldwater (5-2) is third in D-VI, Region 24. They’re followed by unbeaten Tri-Village (7-0, 4th) in the top-4. Northeastern (6-1, 6th), Mechanicsburg (6-1, 7th) and Dayton Christian (4-3, 11th) all rank in the top-12 with Covington (3-4, 13th) close behind.

Four-time defending state champion Marion Local (7-0) - who has won 71 straight games, the longest active winning streak in the nation - ranks first in D-VII, Region 28. St. Henry (6-1, 2nd), Minster (4-3, 7th), New Bremen (4-3, 8th), Ansonia (5-2, 9th), Fort Recovery (4-3, 10th), Lehman Catholic (6-1, 11th) and Cedarville (3-4, 12th) are also ranked in Region 28. Catholic Central (4-3) is 16th in the region.

2025 Postseason Schedule

Oct. 31 - Regional Playoffs First Round, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 7 - Regional Quarterfinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 14 - Regional Semifinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 21 - Regional Finals at neutral sites

Nov. 28 - State Semifinals at neutral sites

Dec. 4-6 - State Championships, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings

Entering Week 8

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Mentor (7-0) 19.6786, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 18.5965, 3. Canton McKinley (6-1) 16.3166, 4. Perrysburg (6-1) 14.4929, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-1) 13.3456, 6. Massillon Jackson (4-3) 12.9963, 7. Berea-Midpark (4-3) 12.4286, 8. Strongsville (5-2) 11.9, 9. Brunswick (4-3) 7.2714, 10. Cle. John Marshall (2-5) 4.4264, 11. Cleveland Heights (2-5) 4.3071, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-6) 3.7571, tie-13. Medina (2-5) 3.4643, tie-13. Solon (2-5) 3.4643, 15. Lorain (2-5) 2.3357, 16. Canton GlenOak (1-6) 1.8571 Region 2 - 1. Middletown (6-1) 17.5714, 2. Troy (6-1) 16.8429, 3. Findlay (5-2) 14.1357, 4. Hilliard Bradley (4-3) 13.0143, 5. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-3) 10.7643, 6. Springfield (4-3) 10.5929, 7. Dublin Jerome (4-3) 9.2429, 8. Galloway Westland (4-3) 9.1061, 9. Springboro (4-3) 8.9929, 10. Lebanon (5-2) 8.4214, 11. Hilliard Davidson (4-3) 7.1, 12. Marysville (3-4) 6.3714, 13. Hilliard Darby (2-5) 6.2857, 14. Kettering Fairmont (3-4) 4.5143, 15. Centerville (2-5) 4.1357, 16. Beavercreek (3-4) 3.1214 Region 3 - 1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-0) 21.05, 2. Pickerington Central (6-1) 18.0286, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-1) 16.0714, 4. Upper Arlington (6-1) 13.4786, 5. Pickerington North (6-1) 13.0714, 6. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-3) 12.0476, 7. Gahanna Lincoln (5-2) 11.6214, 8. Grove City (4-3) 11.0214, 9. Groveport-Madison (4-3) 9.6929, 10. Westerville Central (3-4) 9.2929, 11. Delaware Hayes (2-5) 5.4714, 12. Westerville North (2-5) 4.8369, 13. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (2-5) 3.7571, 14. Thomas Worthington (1-6) 3.4286, 15. Lancaster (2-5) 3.0357, 16. Newark (3-4) 3.0 Region 4 - 1. Cin. Elder (7-0) 22.3427, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-2) 18.8312, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (5-2) 15.9714, 4. Cin. Winton Woods (6-1) 14.4286, 5. Cin. Princeton (6-1) 14.0214, 6. West Chester Lakota West (4-3) 10.8643, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-3) 10.7643, 8. Fairfield (4-3) 8.9143, 9. Mason (3-4) 8.5857, 10. Cin. Oak Hills (4-3) 6.5429, 11. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-5) 4.1571, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-5) 3.65, 13. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-5) 2.4357, tie-14. Morrow Little Miami (1-6) 2.2286, tie-14. Milford (1-6) 2.2286), tie-16. Cincinnati Colerain (1-6) 0.9286, tie-16. Hamilton (1-6) 0.9286

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 17.3161, 2. Uniontown Lake (6-1) 17.1595, 3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-1) 16.6146, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 16.254, 5. Austintown-Fitch (5-1) 15.3889, 6. Painesville Riverside (5-2) 12.5102, 7. Hudson (5-2) 12.2953, 8. Garfield Hts. (6-1) 12.2857, 9. Twinsburg (4-3) 9.4357, 10. Willoughby South (4-3) 8.7857, 11. Boardman (3-4) 7.9898, 12. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (4-2) 7.4307, 13. Mayfield (4-3) 7.3786, 14. Euclid (3-4) 6.9143, 15. Hunting Valley University School (4-3) 6.75, 16. Eastlake North (3-4) 6.5071 Region 6 - 1. Medina Highland (6-0) 19.7222, 2. Avon (6-1) 18.9374, 3. Wadsworth (7-0) 18.7987, 4. North Ridgeville (6-1) 14.1643, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-3) 12.5143, 6. Olmsted Falls (4-3) 11.0929, 7. Cle. Rhodes (5-1) 9.8371, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-3) 9.1857, 9. Tol. St. John’s (4-3) 8.5982, 10. Oregon Clay (4-3) 8.4571, 11. Lakewood (4-3) 8.197, 12. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-3) 7.9898, 13. Amherst Steele (4-3) 7.95, 14. Fremont Ross (4-3) 7.7857, 15. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-4) 7.6811, 16. North Royalton (3-4) 7.4429 Region 7 - 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-1) 16.961, 2. Canal Winchester (6-1) 16.4786, 3. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-2) 15.051, 4. Ashland (7-0) 14.1786, 5. Westerville South (5-2) 13.05, 6. Worthington Kilbourne (5-2) 12.35, 7. Louisville (5-2) 12.2287, 8. North Canton Hoover (6-1) 12.1929, 9. Massillon Washington (4-3) 11.6544, 10. Mount Vernon (5-2) 10.3, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 8.8786, 12. Ashville Teays Valley (4-3) 8.85, 13. Dublin Scioto (4-3) 7.8929, 14. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-3) 7.6674, 15. Massillon Perry (4-3) 7.5125, 16. Cols. Northland (4-3) 6.9643 Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (7-0) 20.8357, 2. Kings Mills Kings (6-1) 15.7, 3. Trotwood-Madison (5-2) 13.9071, 4. Cin. LaSalle (5-2) 12.4, 5. Xenia (5-2) 10.2071, 6. Harrison (5-2) 9.6071, 7. Lima Senior (5-2) 9.2429, 8. Vandalia Butler (4-3) 8.4357, 9. Cin. Turpin (4-3) 8.1429, 10. Cin. Aiken (5-2) 7.3629, 11. Piqua (3-4) 6.5, 12. Fairborn (4-3) 6.0357, 13. Cin. Withrow (5-2) 6.0143, 14. Riverside Stebbins (4-3) 5.5357, 15. Trenton Edgewood (3-4) 5.1357, 16. Day. Belmont (3-4) 4.8788

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Canfield (7-0) 22.8143, 2. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-0) 18.7875, 3. Gates Mills Hawken (6-1) 13.9, 4. Madison (5-2) 13.15, 5. Cle. Benedictine (6-1) 12.5857, 6. Alliance (6-1) 11.5786, 7. Chardon (4-3) 11.0286, 8. Geneva (5-2) 10.3571, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-3) 10.0929, 10. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 9.7772, 11. Akron East (5-2) 9.6061, 12. Maple Hts. (5-2) 8.1071, 13. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (3-4) 7.65, 14. Lyndhurst Brush (3-4) 7.2771, 15. Painesville Harvey (4-3) 6.4071, 16. Kent Roosevelt (4-3) 5.9694 Region 10 - 1. Medina Buckeye (7-0) 18.9929, 2. Wapakoneta (7-0) 16.5286, 3. Richfield Revere (5-1) 13.2222, 4. Lexington (6-1) 12.6643, 5. Rocky River (6-1) 12.3357, 6. Lima Shawnee (5-2) 11.8143, 7. Copley (5-2) 11.5204, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-3) 9.4264, 9. Tol. Central Cath. (4-3) 8.8835, 10. St. Marys Memorial (4-3) 7.05, 11. Ontario (4-3) 6.8214, 12. Maumee (4-3) 6.6571, 13. Grafton Midview (3-4) 6.4, 14. Tiffin Columbian (4-3) 5.9798, 15. Cle. Central Cath. (3-4) 5.7, 16. Defiance (3-4) 5.5929 Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-0) 19.8779, 2. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-1) 15.8214, 3. Cols. Linden McKinley (7-0) 14.1571, 4. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-1) 14.0143, 5. Newark Licking Valley (7-0) 12.95, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-2) 11.7571, 7. Granville (5-2) 10.8643, 8. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-3) 10.3571, 9. Steubenville (4-2) 9.9321, 10. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 9.8286, 11. Thornville Sheridan (5-2) 9.4143, 12. The Plains Athens (7-0) 9.05, 13. Cols. Independence (4-3) 7.5929, 14. Carrollton (3-4) 6.2338, 15. Cols. South (3-4) 5.4, 16. New Philadelphia (4-3) 4.4082 Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-0) 19.3286, 2. London (7-0) 17.9857, 3. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 16.3357, 4. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (7-0) 14.5571, 5. Oxford Talawanda (7-0) 13.3071, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-2) 11.6857, 7. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-2) 9.9857, 8. Chillicothe (4-3) 9.5571, 9. Jackson (5-2) 9.3286, 10. Goshen (5-2) 8.9714, 11. Hillsboro (4-3) 8.3286, 12. Wilmington (4-3) 6.6357, 13. Bellefontaine (3-4) 6.3357, 14. Bellbrook (3-4) 5.6286, 15. Batavia (3-4) 5.1714, 16. Franklin (2-5) 4.3929

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Norton (6-0) 15.2222, 2. Mentor Lake Cath. (5-2) 13.7266, 3. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1) 13.6214, 4. Cle. Glenville (4-2) 13.6111, 5. Perry (5-2) 12.6071, 6. Beloit West Branch (6-1) 12.25, 7. Streetsboro (5-2) 11.6436, 8. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-2) 11.1944, 9. Hubbard (6-1) 11.0643, 10. Chesterland West Geauga (4-3) 8.6571, 11. Salem (4-3) 7.6857, 12. Ashtabula Edgewood (3-4) 7.0102, 13. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 5.3061, 14. Alliance Marlington (3-4) 4.4747, 15. Conneaut (3-4) 3.2121, 16. Pepper Pike Orange (2-5) 2.8 Region 14 - 1. Shelby (7-0) 19.5429, 2. Lima Bath (6-1) 12.8357, 3. Galion (6-1) 12.7857, 4. Napoleon (5-2) 11.4643, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 9.6357, 6. Lodi Cloverleaf (5-2) 9.026, 7. Bay Village Bay (4-3) 8.3071, 8. Vermilion (4-3) 8.0857, 9. Sandusky Perkins (4-3) 7.8163, 10. Van Wert (3-4) 6.8143, 11. Bellevue (4-3) 5.9857, 12. Clyde (2-5) 5.4857, 13. Orrville (4-3) 5.3615, 14. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-4) 5.1429, 15. Caledonia River Valley (3-4) 4.8286, 16. Elida (4-3) 4.5 Region 15 - 1. New Lexington (7-0) 16.6571, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-0) 14.8786, 3. Chillicothe Unioto (7-0) 13.6919, 4. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-0) 12.5891, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0) 11.5446, 6. Cols. East (6-1) 10.4786, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 9.4357, 8. Circleville (5-2) 9.2143, 9. Millersburg West Holmes (5-2) 8.2286, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-3) 8.1306, 11. Johnstown (4-3) 7.7071, 12. Heath (3-4) 6.8214, 13. Williamsport Westfall (5-2) 5.2727, 14. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-4) 5.1286, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-4) 4.9786, 16. Canton South (2-5) 4.4388 Region 16 - 1. Cin. Indian Hill (7-0) 16.1, 2. Cin. Taft (7-0) 15.4143, 3. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-1) 15.0286, 4. Germantown Valley View (6-1) 13.4357, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 13.0429, 6. Cin. Wyoming (6-1) 12.4357, 7. Brookville (7-0) 11.7727, 8. Springfield Kenton Ridge (5-2) 8.3903, 9. Washington C.H. Washington (4-3) 8.2571, 10. Day. Oakwood (5-2) 7.0714, 11. New Richmond (3-4) 6.8143, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-4) 6.6286, 13. Springfield Northwestern (4-3) 5.2929, 14. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-4) 4.7, 15. Cleves Taylor (3-4) 3.8929, 16. Eaton (2-5) 3.1

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-2) 14.898, 2. Poland Seminary (6-1) 14.1357, 3. Girard (7-0) 13.7756, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (6-1) 11.7532, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 8.2669, 6. Akron Manchester (6-1) 8.1643, 7. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-2) 8.1342, 8. Canfield South Range (4-3) 7.373, 9. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-3) 7.1939, 10. Youngstown Liberty (5-2) 6.0286, 11. Massillon Tuslaw (3-4) 5.6643, 12. Richmond Edison (4-3) 5.4675, 13. Burton Berkshire (3-4) 5.1486, 14. Cortland Lakeview (3-4) 4.3232, 15. Bellaire (3-4) 3.9694, 16. Ravenna Southeast (3-4) 3.4351 Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.6071, 2. Genoa Area (6-1) 13.4143, 3. Wooster Triway (6-1) 12.5354, 4. Fredericktown (6-1) 10.7929, 5. Milan Edison (5-2) 10.1571, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-0) 9.8071, 7. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 9.4714, 8. Fairview Park Fairview (5-2) 9.0938, 9. Oak Harbor (5-2) 8.3857, 10. Creston Norwayne (5-2) 8.0714, 11. LaGrange Keystone (5-2) 6.9714, 12. Port Clinton (4-3) 5.7237, 13. Tontogany Otsego (3-4) 5.2714, 14. Delta (4-3) 4.9786, 15. Northwood (3-4) 4.8, 16. Utica (3-4) 3.6643 Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (7-0) 17.9571, 2. Ironton (6-1) 15.9544, 3. Nelsonville-York (7-0) 12.6786, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-2) 12.4786, 5. Barnesville (6-1) 12.025, 6. Cols. Africentric (6-1) 10.4286, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 9.5571, 8. McConnelsville Morgan (5-2) 9.0214, 9. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 7.9531, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-4) 7.5071, 11. Lucasville Valley (5-2) 7.1118, 12. Portsmouth (4-3) 6.9714, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-2) 6.8367, 14. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-3) 6.5104, 15. Worthington Christian (3-4) 6.2929, 16. Piketon (4-3) 5.4286 Region 20 - 1. Williamsburg (7-0) 13.5286, 2. St. Paris Graham Local (6-1) 12.4714, 3. Casstown Miami East (6-1) 12.0476, 4. Cin. North College Hill (6-1) 12.0214, 5. Camden Preble Shawnee (7-0) 10.1571, 6. Carlisle (5-2) 9.4571, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 8.1857, 8. Richwood North Union (4-3) 7.4714, 9. West Liberty-Salem (4-3) 7.2143, 10. Versailles (4-3) 6.3786, 11. Arcanum (6-1) 6.3143, 12. Cin. Madeira (4-3) 6.2714, 13. Jamestown Greeneview (4-3) 5.6643, 14. Cin. Mariemont (3-4) 5.0571, 15. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-4) 4.9592, 16. Waynesville (2-5) 4.4643

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (7-0) 17.5214, 2. Columbiana Crestview (7-0) 13.4429, 3. Hanoverton United (6-1) 13.3571, 4. Dalton (5-2) 11.3929, 5. Smithville (6-1) 11.2643, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 10.8143, 7. Mineral Ridge (6-1) 9.2872, 8. Wickliffe (6-1) 8.4286, 9. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-2) 8.1667, 10. Rootstown (6-1) 8.0643, 11. New Middletown Springfield (4-2) 7.5556, 12. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-2) 7.3056, 13. Sullivan Black River (3-4) 4.7714, 14. Rittman (5-2) 4.6357, 15. Brookfield (3-4) 4.513, 16. Columbiana (3-3) 4.1944 Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-1) 12.7786, 2. Castalia Margaretta (6-1) 12.1643, 3. Archbold (6-1) 11.7857, 4. Paulding (7-0) 10.6071, 5. Bluffton (6-1) 10.5143, 6. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 8.7643, 7. Sherwood Fairview (6-1) 8.7143, 8. Attica Seneca East (4-3) 7.7571, 9. Elmore Woodmore (5-2) 7.4071, 10. Carey (4-3) 6.6571, 11. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 6.4857, 12. Metamora Evergreen (5-2) 6.2929, 13. Kansas Lakota (4-3) 5.1143, 14. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 5.0143, 15. Huron (3-4) 4.6143, 16. Van Buren (4-3) 4.0143 Region 23 - 1. West Jefferson (7-0) 12.3786, 2. Centerburg (6-1) 11.95, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-0) 11.7286, 4. Mount Gilead (6-1) 11.4714, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 11.4318, 6. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 10.2, 7. Toronto (6-1) 9.5188, 8. Grove City Christian (6-1) 9.0643, 9. Grandview Hts. (5-2) 8.4143, 10. Martins Ferry (4-2) 8.1742, 11. Newcomerstown (4-3) 7.7929, 12. Ashland Crestview (5-2) 7.4643, 13. Galion Northmor (4-3) 7.1071, 14. Caldwell (4-3) 6.6291, 15. Crooksville (4-3) 5.7786, 16. Marion Elgin (4-3) 5.25 Region 24 - 1. Ironton Rock Hill (6-1) 10.2786, 2. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-1) 9.6861, 3. Coldwater (5-2) 8.9357, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (7-0) 8.8643, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-2) 8.7857, 6. Springfield Northeastern (6-1) 8.7714, 7. Mechanicsburg (6-1) 8.2214, 8. Portsmouth West (4-3) 7.5429, 9. Cin. Deer Park (5-2) 7.3714, 10. Anna (5-2) 7.2357, 11. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-3) 5.2286, 12. Blanchester (3-4) 4.4143, 13. Covington (3-4) 3.8857, 14. Lima Perry (4-3) 3.4714, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (4-3) 2.9214, 16. Frankfort Adena (2-4) 2.1111

Division VII