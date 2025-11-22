High school football: Tippecanoe wins battle of unbeatens in Region 12 title game

Tippecanoe will face Bishop Watterson in the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The neutral site location for the game is to be announced.

A scoop and score by Deckard with 9 minutes, 45 seconds remaining put Tipp ahead 20-16. He returned an interception for touchdown with 3:17 to help seal the win.

Tippecanoe grabbed an early lead in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Grant Titley.

London took its first lead midway through the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Eli Noble to go up 9-7. The Red Devils went up 16-7 on an early fourth quarter touchdown run before Tipp began its comeback.

