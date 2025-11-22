High school football: Tippecanoe wins battle of unbeatens in Region 12 title game

Red Devils score 26 unanswered points in fourth quarter in comeback win
Tippecanoe defeated London 33-16 in a Division III, Region 12 title game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Skyhawk Stadium in Fairborn. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
FAIRBORN — Max Deckard scored two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help propel Tippecanoe to a 33-16 win over London in the Division III, Region 12 title game Friday at Skyhawk Stadium in Fairborn.

It’s the second regional title captured by Tipp in school history. The Red Devils also won in 2022.

Tippecanoe will face Bishop Watterson in the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The neutral site location for the game is to be announced.

A scoop and score by Deckard with 9 minutes, 45 seconds remaining put Tipp ahead 20-16. He returned an interception for touchdown with 3:17 to help seal the win.

Tippecanoe grabbed an early lead in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Grant Titley.

London took its first lead midway through the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Eli Noble to go up 9-7. The Red Devils went up 16-7 on an early fourth quarter touchdown run before Tipp began its comeback.

Check back for more news, photos and video from tonight’s game.

