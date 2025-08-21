High School Football: Top players in Colonel White/Thurgood Marshall history

Fourteen of the Journal Herald’s 22 City All-Stars that season were in the game. Ten, which tied a record set by Chaminade in 1953, were from Colonel White.

“For the first time in its 11-year history, Welcome Stadium may not be adequate to accommodate all the potential customers who would pay to see this game,” legendary Ritter Collett of the JH wrote. Adding later, “…Colonel White’s Cougars are looking the Eagles squarely in the eye and everybody knows it.”

Fittingly, running what the Cougars called their “belly series” — faking hand-offs to various backs, including Bruce Hain, Jim Ratliff and Butch Baldasare — Cougars QB Bill Gaines coordinated an offense that averaged 56 points a game that fall. Against Chaminade, Gaines threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cougars, led by head coach Jim Eby, turned a 12-6 halftime advantage into a 32-12 win.

Colonel White, which had split from Fairview four years prior, outscored the opposition 502-34 through nine games that season.

Fast forward five decades.

Led by head coach Earl White, the Cougars transitioned from Colonel White to Thurgood Marshall with a punishing ground game powered by misdirection, execution and athleticism.

White spent 14 seasons as head coach between Colonel White and Marshall, which joined the Dayton City League in 2008. Students were moved from the Colonel White building over to the new Thurgood Marshall building during Christmas break.

Credit: staff Credit: staff

Under the direction of White, Marshall had one of the most successful runs in Dayton City League history. Executing a unique double-wing offensive scheme that featured sturdy lineman with tiny splits and shifty, quick and explosive backs, the Cougars produced six OHSAA playoff appearances and eight league titles.

In 2009, the program produced four 1,000-yard backs. Rushing for 5,745 yards that season, Marshall went undefeated on the field, but an ineligible player forced three forfeits. Going from 4-0 to 1-3 after four weeks, the Cougars did not make the playoffs. Marshall scored 70, 68 and 66 points on Meadowdale, Ponitz and Belmont, respectively, and slapped 60 points and 558 yards rushing on Columbus Bishop Hartley.

In 2011, Thurgood upended unbeaten Alter 37-35 in the first round of the playoffs (Tavonn Crisp ran for 168 yards and four TDs) to secure the first postseason win for a DPS school in 25 years. It was also the first playoff game hosted by a DPS school. The next week Marshall lost 20-13 to eventual state runner-up Springfield Shawnee in a game that ended with the Cougars on the Braves’ 1-yardline.

In 2012, Marshall became the first DPS team to reach the state semifinals when it ran for 600 yards in a 60-21 regional final win over Athens and its sophomore quarterback – Joe Burrow. The next week Marshall held a 33-20 lead before falling 34-33 to Bellevue at Ohio Wesleyan. The Cougars missed two PATs and were stopped on a 2-point conversion run en route to finishing 12-2.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Colonel White’s Top Players

Matt Blair, LB, 1969

Hawaiian native moved to Dayton in high school. Went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he won a NJCAA National Championship in 1969. Earned a scholarship to Iowa State (under head coach Johnny Majors) and became a two-time letter winner, two-time All-Big Eight selection and two-time All-American. Member of ISU’s 1971 Sun Bowl team (named the game’s most outstanding defensive player). After sitting out the 1972 season with a knee injury, rebounded with an outstanding senior campaign (77 tackles, one interception and three fumble recoveries). Invited to play in the Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. Drafted in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft (pick 51) by the Minnesota Vikings. Spent entire 12-year NFL career (1974-1985) in Minnesota where he is a member of the club’s Ring of Honor. Six-time pro-bowler was first team All-Pro in 1980. Recognized as one of the 50 Greatest Vikings and a member of the organization’s 25th and 40th anniversary teams, he ended his NFL career with 23 sacks, 20 fumble recoveries and 16 interceptions. Ranks third in NFL history with 20 blocked kicks. Played in two Super Bowls (IX and XI).

Doug France, OL, 1970

One of the area’s top products regardless of position. Earned first team Class AA All-Ohio honors as an offensive lineman in 1969 before going to Ohio State where he was first team All-Big Ten and second team All-American in 1974 at tight end. Drafted in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams who moved him back to offensive tackle. Spent seven seasons in L.A. (1975-1981) and started the Rams’ 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. Twice named to the Pro Bowl (1977 and 1978) and was second team All-Pro in 1978. Finished career with the Houston Oilers (1983). Started 87 games and played in 110 in his NFL career.

Bill Gaines, QB, 1961

The conductor of an offense that averaged 56 points his senior year. Played in the Ohio North-South Game where he was approached by Alabama afterwards. “Charlie Bradshaw, Bear Bryant’s assistant at Alabama, came into the locker room and offered me a full ride to come down there,” Gaines told the DDN. “But I’d said I was going to Wichita State and I was going to stick to my word. Then a couple years ago, I’m reading a book on Joe Namath and I find out a couple weeks after the (North-South) game, Howard Schnellenberger, another Alabama assistant, goes to sign Joe Namath. So the way I tell it, Joe Willie was their second choice...It should have been ‘Broadway Billy.’” Spent one year at Wichita State playing football (teammate was Bill Parcells) and basketball before transferring to Eastern Kentucky where a leg injury ended his career. Also skilled baseball player who had tryout with the Minnesota Twins.

Reggie Oglesby, QB, 1976

DDN All-Greater Dayton as a senior when he overcame a dislocated shoulder early in the season and a broken wrist in the last game to complete 58-of-120 passes for 1,144 yards and 14 TDs. Also scored 28 points rushing. Was lone unanimous selection for All-Dayton Public League honors as a senior.

Terry Pogue, RB, 2000

Big-time talent (6-2, 200 pounds) was the Ohio AP Division II Offensive Player of the Year, the Dayton City League Player of the Year and a USA Today honorable mention All-American as a senior when he rushed for 1,903 yards and finished fourth in the state with 182 points (29 touchdowns and four two-point conversions). Doubled as a feared linebacker. Rushed for 1,317 yards as a junior. Also starred in basketball and track. Committed to Ohio State. Academic issues ended his Buckeye-career after one season.

Credit: JIM WITMER Credit: JIM WITMER

John Willingham, LB, 1983

Two-time DDN Area All-Star. Had 96 tackles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions as a senior. Averaged 11 tackles a game as a junior when he had seven sacks and five fumble recoveries. Went to Michigan where he played under Bo Schembechler and started two years at outside linebacker, including the 1986 season in which the Wolverines won the Big Ten title before losing 22-15 to Arizona State in the Rose Bowl.

Marshall’s Top Players

Vayante Copeland, RB/DB, 2014

Two-way hammer ran for 2,028 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior and was named Division III Ohio, Southwest District and DDN All-Area defensive player of the year as a senior. Finished career with over 4,000 yards rushing and 20 interceptions. Was a MaxPreps All-American and played in the Ohio North-South Classic as a senior. Went to Michigan State (picked Spartans over West Virginia) where he started seven games over two years (had 26 tackles, two interceptions) after being redshirted. Transferred to Missouri Western State. Talented athlete won the OHSAA D-II 400-meters title as a junior.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Brandon Flucas, DL, 2013

Dayton City League Defensive Player of the Year, Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year, Ohio Division III AP Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-Ohio as a senior. Doubled as a respected and decorated wrestler.

Denzel Norvell, RB, 2013

Two-time first team Division III All-Ohio (2011 and 2012) selection was named the Dayton City League and DDN Division III-IV All-Area Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after rushing for more than 2,000 yards en route to leading the Cougars to the state semifinals. Ran for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-21 regional final win over Athens and 278 yards and six touchdowns in a 69-10 Week 2 win over Chaminade Julienne. Had 1,839 yards and 36 TDs in 10 regular season games. As a junior he ran for 1,503 yards and 28 touchdowns in the regular season (finished with 1,800 and 30 touchdowns) as the Cougars beat Alter in the first round of the playoffs. Slapped six touchdowns on Meadowdale that season in a 58-20 win. Went to Bowling Green.

Credit: E.L. Hubbard Credit: E.L. Hubbard

Tavion Wright, RB, 2010

Dunbar transfer had an incredible senior season for the Cougars in 2009 when he was named the D-IV AP Ohio Offensive Player of the Year, the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year, the Dayton City League Offensive Player of the Year and the DDN All-Area Division III-IV Offensive Player of the year. Averaged 17.8 yards per carry that season, finishing with 2,245 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns. Participated in the Ohio North-South Classic at Ohio Stadium. Attended Grand Rapids Community College.

Honorable Mention: Dillon Allen, DL, 2016; Jeff Allen, OL, 1964; James Anderson, OL, 2003; Richard Beckham, RB, 1971; Luther Bennett, DE, 1967; Landon Brazile, LB, 2014; Billy Brown, LB, 1989; Aaron Burke, OL, 1961; Brian Carter Jr., OL, 2015; Brandon Cook, OL, 2008; Tim Cook, LB, 2011; Tavonn Crisp, RB, 2012; Tony Davis, LB, 1976; Willie Davis, DL, 1983; Kaleef Dewitt, OL, 2012; Jasae Farlow, LB, 2013; Michael Fletcher, LB, 2009; James Frazier, OL, 2013; Jermaine Grinstead, DL, 2007; DeAndre Ham, WR, 2001; Ron House, OL, 1964; Raymar Knight, OL, 1993; Dave Lauderman, OL, 1971; Ja’Mahl Manley, QB, 2015; Darione McClesky, LB, 2012; Greg McKee, OL, 1987; Tom Miller, LB, 1963; Dionte Oliver, OL, 2010; Dayomine Owens, OL, 2015; Neil Paulson, DE, 1963; Derrick Parker, OL, 1974; Tony Patrick, WR, 1994; George Pavlakos, OL, 1961; Avontae Penn, QB, 2011; Calvin Ramsey, DB, 2004; Gene Reed, QB, 1987; Thomas Richardson, DB, 2016; Jonathan Saine, WR, 1986; James Scott, RB, 1993; Mike Seege, DL, 2013; Steve Surles, RB, 2008; Quincy Surles, RB, 2011; Donnell Tisdale, OL, 2005; Yemane Turner, DL, 1994; Jeff Vance, QB, 1994; Jerry Wagner, DB, 1998; Brandon Walker, DL, 2010; Deon Weatherspoon, E, 1987; James Williams, OL, 1985; Steve Williams, SE, 1976; Ronald Wilson, DL, 2011; Carl Woessner, LB, 1964; Pat Wright, DE, 1969; Ken Wright, DL, 1969.