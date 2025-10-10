High School Football: Top players in Greeneview history

Led by head coach Kevin Basinger, the Rams finished spotless (10-0) yet were denied entry into the four-team Division IV Region 16 field. The Kenton Trace Conference champions placed fifth in computer ratings behind Valley View, Williamsport Westfall, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Indian Hill. The 10 wins established a school record.

Debuting football in 1956, Greeneview had three successive 1-7 seasons under head coach Bob Parker.

Head coach George “Bud” Phillips led the Rams to their first winning season in 1953 (5-3-1) and a year later a 7-1-1 finish claimed a share of the school’s first league title (Darby Valley League crown).

Riding a defense that forced 26 turnovers, Greeneview finished 7-2 and DVL runner-up in 1969. Head coach Stan Sheppard’s club outrushed the opposition 2,656-1,092 that season.

The Rams went 8-1 in 1974 (DVL runner-up) and three years later joined the Kenton Trace Conference (1977).

Greeneview’s first KTC title came in 1984 (finished 9-1 under head coach Don Green). Its second capped 1996’s undefeated run.

Basinger became head coach at Bellbrook High School in 1997 and over the next 17 seasons - which included a move to the Ohio Heritage Conference in 2002 - Greeneview failed to finish above .500.

In 2013, under second-year head coach Neal Kasner, a seasoned vet with six playoff berths at Mechanicsburg, the Rams finished 6-4.

The next year they established the program as a consistent winner and conference contender.

Finishing 10-2 in 2014, Greeneview made the playoffs for the first time and beat Mariemont 35-14 in the D-V first round. The Rams fell 28-14 to CHCA in the regional semifinals.

Counting that first postseason trip, Greeneview has made the playoffs 10 times in 11 years and owns a 7-10 record heading into 2025. The program has won seven OHC titles during the run.

Kasner retired after a playoff loss to Coldwater in the 2016 regional semifinals, but returned the next season as an assistant to help usher in new head coach Ryan Haines. Together the duo led the Rams to a 10-0 season. Greeneview lost to CHCA in the regional quarterfinals.

In 2018 Greeneview finished 10-2. The Rams beat Maderia in the first round of the D-V playoffs before falling to defending state champion Wheelersburg 35-13 in the regional semifinals at Chillicothe.

The program record for most wins by a graduating class (37 victories) was set by both the 2018 and 2019 seniors.

Last year Greeneview recorded its third 10-0 season and second under Haines, who owns the program record for career wins (64-22 entering 2025). In reaching the regional semifinals, the Rams set a program record for wins in a season (12-1), captured a fourth straight OHC title, earned the top seed in the region and beat Graham and Lima Bath in the playoffs. Haines was named OPSWA D-V State Coach of the Year, while the senior class finished their careers 20-0 against OHC South Division teams.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Greeneview’s Top Players

Howard Cousins, E/DE, 1972

Three-year two-way starter (6-3, 210) became the second player in program history to earn first team AP All-Ohio honors (Class AA) when he did so at offensive end as a senior (30 receptions for 516 yards). Was named first team all-district at defensive end. Two-time All-Darby Valley League selection also punted and kicked PATs and field goals. Excelled at basketball where he scored over 1,000-career points and earned Class AA All-Ohio honors as a senior (17 ppg).

Tim Earley, RB/DB, 1985

Four-year starter and two-time DDN Area All-Star finished his career with 2,819 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. Ran for 1,256 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior (named Class AA All-Ohio) when the Rams finished 9-1 and KTC champs. Started that season by running for a career-high 238 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries in a 39-22 win over Bellbrook. Also intercepted four passes as a senior. As a freshman ran a leg on the Rams Class A state champion 400 relay. Played football at the University of Dayton.

Alex Horney, QB, 2025

Named OHC South Division Player of the Year and D-V OPSWA All-Ohio as a senior after rushing for a school record 1,744 yards and 24 touchdowns on 166 attempts. Also threw for 609 yards and eight touchdowns for the 12-1 Rams. Was OHC South POY as a junior after rushing for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns and throwing for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns. Three-year starter and three-time All-OHC selection ended his career with 3,502 yards rushing, 2,257 yards passing and 71 total touchdowns (43 rushing and 28 passing). Currently a freshman quarterback at Wittenberg University.

Roland James, HB/DB, 1976

Four-year starter had 15 interceptions, 63 receptions and 2,503 yards rushing over a career that culminated with first team Class A All-Ohio and Journal Herald Area All-Star honors as a senior. Started both ways in the Ohio North-South game. Went to Tennessee where he was twice named All-SEC and played in the Hula and Senior bowls. His 89-yard punt return for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in 1979 ranks fourth in UT history. Drafted in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft (14th overall) by the New England Patriots. Played 11 seasons in NE as a defensive back and punt returner. Appeared in 145 games, made 29 interceptions, returned 42 punts, recovered 10 fumbles, made five sacks and started Super Bowl XX against the Chicago Bears. Named to the Patriots All-1980s Team.

Credit: Courtesy of the New England Patr Credit: Courtesy of the New England Patr

Jake Pence, OL/DL, 1997

Dominant two-way lineman (6-3, 275) earned first team D-IV All-Ohio honors as a senior for the undefeated Rams. Was a preferred walk-on at Ohio State for a season before transferring to Wilmington College where he became a two-time All-American and the first WC offensive player selected First Team All-Ohio Athletic Conference (2001). Inducted into the Wilmington College Hall of Fame in 2019. Also a decorated wrestler.

Donovan Taylor, RB, 1982

The cousin of Roland James won the Class A 100-meter state title and anchored the state title-winning 400 relay as a senior. His 11.23 100-meter mark is still the school record (according to athletic.net). Utilized that speed in football where he earned Class A All-Ohio honors as a senior after rushing for 1,218 yards. Added four interceptions on defense. Picked Michigan State over Ohio State, Kentucky and Tennessee. Lettered as a defensive back for the Spartans and ran track. Father (Larry) played football at Indiana State. Son (Devin) played football for Illinois State.

Justin Windsor, RB/DB, 1997

Versatile athlete (6-3, 210) earned back-to-back first team All-KTC honors and capped an incredible senior season by leading the Miami Valley in rushing yards (1,700 on 259 carries), scoring (27 touchdowns for 162 points) and interceptions (11) en route to earning first team D-IV All-Ohio honors for the 10-0 KTC champs. “I don’t know how you measure a player’s value, but Justin was certainly our most valuable player in every aspect,” Basinger told the DDN in 1996. “He had a great year.”

Larry Yenger, LB/FB, 1970

Bulldozing back (6-1, 215) described by Dayton Daily News great Gary Nuhn as “one of those kids who, if an opening doesn’t exist when he reaches the line, produces one posthaste.” Became first Greenview player to earn first team AP All-Ohio honors (Class A) and was a Journal Herald Area All-Star as a senior at linebacker (58 tackles), despite rushing for a school record 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns on 170 carries in nine games. Closed out career against Jonathan Alder with a school-record 360 yards rushing (ranks Top 15 in Miami Valley history) and six touchdowns (3, 8, 12, 18, 11 and 50 yards) on 28 carries in a 54-0 win. “He broke three helmets this year, he just hits so hard,” Sheppard told the DDN in 1969. “Just split them right up the middle. And these are new jobs, not those 5 or 10-year old things.” Originally committed to Murray State University before switching to the University of Cincinnati.

Special Mention

Ethan Bradds, DL/TE/P, 2017

Four-year starter was first team All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-OHC as a senior when he served as team captain. Doubled as a basketball standout. Went to Eastern Kentucky on a football ride. Caught 15 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown in 29 career games for the Colonels.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Chad Cavender, DB/WR/QB, 1994

Three-time All-Southwest District and DDN All-Area selection finished career with 18 interceptions, including a Miami Valley-leading seven as a senior when he was selected D-IV All-Ohio for the second time. “He has those instincts that help him read opposing quarterbacks,” Basinger told the DDN in 1997. Doubled as a basketball standout that graduated as the third leading scorer (1,091 points) in GHS history. Went to Bluffton University where he earned All-Heartland Conference honors as a senior tight end after catching 38 passes for 669 yards and six touchdowns.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Emmanuel “Manny” Clark, RB/KR/DB, 1995

Four-time first team All-Kenton Trail Conference, three-time DDN Area All-Star, three-time All-Southwest District and two-time D-IV All-Ohio selection (at running back). Opened senior season with 203 yards rushing and five touchdowns (including a 90-yard kickoff return) in a 46-26 win over Bellbrook. Capped senior season by setting the program’s single-season rushing record (1,395 yards) and tying the single-season touchdown record (21) with scoring runs of 49- and 56-yards in a 35-24 loss to Cedarville. Had an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 21-7 win over Southeastern junior year. Scored 12 touchdowns and averaged 23.1 yards per catch as a sophomore receiver. “He is probably the best wide receiver we have, but we need him to carry the ball,” Basinger told the DDN in 1994. “We try to rest him as much as we can on defense.” Track standout and state qualifier (100, 200 and 400). His 11.29 100 meters ranks second in school history behind only Taylor’s 11.23. Still holds GHS 200 meter record (22.59).

Barry Dunklin, RB, 1993

Set a program record for touchdowns in a season with 21 as a senior. Added two 2-point conversions for 130 total points and finished with 1,007 yards on 165 carries. Named All-Southwest District and Dayton Daily News All-Area. Accomplished hurdler.

Jarrod Mays, OL/LB, 2023

Four-year starter debuted with 13 tackles (11 solo) in a 19-0 loss to Stebbins Week 1 freshman year. Finished career with 196 tackles (118 solo) in 39 career games. Four-time All-OHC (three-time first team), three-time All-Southwest District and two-time D-VI All-Ohio selection. Doubled as an All-Ohio baseball player that committed to Mount Union.

Mike Murry, QB/DB, 1971

Excelled in both football and basketball. Earned All-Ohio and All-Southwest District honors in both sports as a senior and named Team MVP of each. Graduated with school records for completions in a game (18), completions in a season (62), touchdown passes in a game (four), passing yards in a game (238) and passing yards in a season (928). Averaged 14 tackles. Went to Wittenberg University to play football. Served as Xenia Municipal Court Judge from 2008-2019.