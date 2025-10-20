High School Football: Top players in Greenville history

Hollman came to Greenville, which finished 2-8 the year prior, from Sidney where he was an assistant on teams that went 30-0 from 1968-1970.

In 1971 Hollman led Greenville to the program’s only 10-0 season and a Miami Valley League championship in the school’s last year in the league (after 44 seasons). The Green Wave outscored opponents 238-63 and pitched three shutouts. Only Piqua and Bellefontaine reached double-figures (accounting for 34 of the 63 points allowed). Highlights included a 22-8 win over Sidney and a 14-6 win over St. Marys and famed head coach Skip Baughman (who had coached Hollman in high school). There was also a 20-0 shutout of Darke County foe Versailles and legendary head coach Al Hetrick. In a 31-0 season-ending win over Wapakoneta, Mark Warner connected on a 38-yard field goal, the program’s first in 45 years.

After finishing 7-1-2 in 1972 (6-1-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League), Greenville went 9-1 in 1972 and a perfect 9-0 in the SWBL. The Green Wave finished third in the Journal Herald Class AAA area poll behind Stebbins (8-0-2) and Belmont (8-2). Alter (8-2) was fourth.

Hollman left for Fremont Ross before the 1974 season.

After an 8-2 finish in 1979, head coach Doug Miller led Greenville to an SWBL Championship in 1980 and a 7-3 finish in 1981. That was the program’s last winning season until the 1992 squad became the program’s first to reach the playoffs.

Hired in March, 1990, head coach Frank Horvath came to Greenville from Wellington High (in Lorain County) and inherited a program that had gone 42-56-2 in the 1980s. Greenville was 18-42-2 against Greater Miami Valley Conference foes and hadn’t won at Harmon Field in over two years.

Horvath’s first two teams went 1-9 and 4-6. His third reached Week 11.

Finishing 7-4 and fourth in Division II Region 8 computer points, Greenville lost 61-14 to eventual state champion St. Marys in the 1992 regional semifinals at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Horvath’s 1996 club finished 8-3 and lost 32-7 to Miami Trace in the D-II regional semifinals at Welcome Stadium.

HC Doug Zimmer’s 2005 squad started 4-0 before finishing 6-4, while the 2008 team, led by GHS grad and former All-Ohioan TJ Powers, finished 7-3 and painfully close to the playoffs (ninth in Region D-II Region 6).

In 2019 head coach Bart Schmitz led the Green Wave to a 7-3 record in the first year of the revamped MVL.

The program is 0-3 in three playoff trips. It lost 56-21 to St. Marys in the D-III Region 12 first round during the COVID-shortened season in 2020.

Greenville debuted football in 1910 and went 3-0 under head coach Clarence Wright. Its first league title came in 1931 (MVL).

The program’s first undefeated season (9-0) was 1944 under head coach Ray Swope whose squad won the MVL title.

In 1954, head coach Jim Eby (23 seasons between Greenville and Colonel White), with a roster fueled by 20 seniors, led the Green Wave to an undefeated (9-0) finish and MVL title.

Head coach Blair Irvin’ 1964 squad finished 8-2, losing only 24-22 to MVL champ Piqua and 16-14 to Dayton City champion Fairview.

Veteran Steve Channel (Edgewood and Miamisburg) is in his first season as Greenville’s head coach. The Green Wave won their first two games this fall - 24-14 over Eaton and 30-0 over West Carrollton - to snap a 22-game losing streak.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Greenville’s Top Players

Matt Light, LB/OL/TE, 1996

Three-year two-way starter and D-II All-Ohio selection as a senior (69 tackles, 15 TFL) became one of the area’s most decorated professional players. Started 153 of 155 NFL games during an 11-year career spent entirely in New England where he won three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) blocking for Tom Brady. Three-time Pro Bowl selection was named First Team All-Pro in 2007. Member of the Patriots All-2000s team, 50th Anniversary Team, All-Dynasty Team and Hall of Fame. Was a four-year letterwinner and three-time All-Big Ten selection at Purdue where he started 37 games, blocked for Drew Brees and helped the Boilermakers reach their first Rose Bowl in 35 years (2000). Patriots drafted him 48th overall (second round) in the 2001 NFL Draft. Member of the Greenville HS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Dave Girbert, HB, 1956

Three-year starter and two-time All-MVL selection earned JH Area All-Star, Dayton Daily All-Area and All-Ohio honors as a senior. Selected as an alternate for the Ohio North-South game. Scored 96 points as a junior (13 touchdowns and 18 PATS) and was named AP All-Ohio for the undefeated Green Wave. Finished career with 26 touchdowns, 21 PATs and 177 career points. Went to Miami (Ohio) where he earned All-MAC honors as the left halfback on two MAC title teams under head coach John Pont. Scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run in a 14-10 homecoming win over Ohio University in 1958. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills of the AFL. Member of the Greenville HS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Zach Melling, RB, 2009

Four-year letterwinner graduated with multiple school records including career rushing yards (2,630), single-season rushing yards (1,646), touchdowns in a game (seven), touchdowns in a season (23), points in a season (140), career all-purpose yards (3,549), career points scored (200) and longest punt return for a touchdown (97 yards). Helped the Green Wave finish 7-3 as a senior en route to earning D-II All-Ohio honors. Signed with Urbana University for football. Decorated track athlete holds school records in the 100 (11.12) and 200 (22.67).

Mark Niswonger, LB, 1973

Hard-hitting backer nicknamed “Bong” was a three-time All-MVL selection and earned All-Ohio honors as a senior when he was a team captain and centerpiece of a Greenville defense that allowed five points per game. Led Greenville in tackles as a junior (88 solo) and senior (85 solo) and had 12 interceptions (returned two for TDs) in his three years as a starter. Had a long coaching career in high school (Franklin and West Carrollton) and college (Manchester and Edinboro). Member of the Greenville HS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Dave Sackett, DE/TE, 1972

Standout athlete (6-3, 185) was the only player selected All-MVL on both sides of the ball as a senior when he also earned first team Class AAA All-Southwest District and third team All-Ohio honors for the undefeated Green Wave. Stalwart on defense (four TFL versus Celina in the opener) hauled in 17 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns on offense. Also caught three 2-point conversions. Handled punting duties as well (averaged 35 yards on 32 kicks). Was All-MVL as a senior in basketball (graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer and earned All-Ohio honors) and baseball. Went to Wittenberg University and played baseball and basketball.

Brock Short, RB, 2023

MVL Athlete of the Year and first team D-III All-Ohio as a senior when he ran for an MVL-best and school-record 2,118 yards and 24 touchdowns on 239 attempts. Ran for 1,627 yards and 17 touchdowns on 221 carries as a junior. His 3,745 rushing yards and 264 points are both program records. His 415 yards rushing against Stebbins as a junior is the single-game record. Went to Indiana Wesleyan where he is a junior running back.

Mike Rhodes, WR, 1973

Two-time Journal Herald Area All-Star used his 4.6 40-yard dash speed to impact the game. Earned All-Ohio honors (both AP and UPI) as a senior and finished his career with 57 receptions, 1,214 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. Explosiveness was on display when he carried the ball three times for 104 yards and caught five passes for two touchdowns in a win over Butler as a senior. Led the MVL in scoring as a junior when he set school records for receptions (27), receiving yards (590) and touchdown receptions (nine) for the undefeated Green Wave. Caught a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass from Sam Spidel that season in a 14-6 win over St. Marys. Originally committed to Eastern Kentucky University before flipping to Miami University where he was a four-year letterman. Member of the Redskins 1974 and 1975 MAC champion teams that beat Georgia and South Carolina, respectively, in the Tangerine Bowl. Signed as a free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1977.

John Spidel, QB, 1955

All-Ohio and All-MVL selection as a senior when he quarterbacked the Green Wave to an undefeated season. Played in the Ohio North-South game. Basketball standout (All-Ohio) that scored a school-record 33 points as a senior in a win over Piqua as Greenville won the MVL and reached the district final. Went to the University of Michigan where he lettered three times as a defensive back, defensive end and quarterback under head coach Bernie Oosterban.

Special Mention

Bill Bertram, FB/DB, 1956

Two-way hammer was a two-time All-MVL and DDN All-Area selection. Ranked second in scoring in the MVL (behind Troy’s Bob Fergusen) as a senior. Scored 11 touchdowns and was named AP All-Ohio as a junior for an undefeated team. Went to the University of Cincinnati where he earned three letters as a back-up halfback.

Daniel Fee, RB, 2006

Two-time All-GWOC and D-II All-Southwest District selection led Green Wave to 6-4 finish as a senior. Rushed for 1,158 yards and 19 TDs on 214 carries as a junior when he set the school record for single-game yardage with 268 (and three TDs on 34 carries) in a 29-12 Week 2 win over Tippecanoe. Also turned in a 239-yard, three-touchdown performance on 33 carries in a 35-29 win over Hamilton Badin. “He’s a little bit of everything,” head coach Doug Zimmer told the DDN in 2004. “He’s got bounce to him. He has good leverage so his legs keep going. He stays low so the first hit isn’t going to bring him down, unless it’s a good tackle.” Went to Otterbein.

Credit: Tony Tribble/JournalNews Credit: Tony Tribble/JournalNews

Jay Niswonger, LB, 1975

Proclaimed “Darke County farm boy” earned Journal Herald Area All-Star honors as a senior. Went to Wilmington College where he played four years and was a two-year captain. Had distinguished career as a high school football coach at Valley View where he won 11 Southwestern Buckeye League titles, made 16 state playoff appearances (12 straight), captured seven regional titles and won state championships in 1994, 1996 and 1997. Inducted into the Greenville, Wilmington College and OHSFCA hall of fames.

Shane Gibson, LB, 2001

Two-time All-GMVC selection holds the school-record for tackles in game (28) and ranks second for single-season tackles (164). Also ran for 550 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, including three in a 27-25 win over Northmont. Weightroom monster still holds program lifting records. Went to the University of Cincinnati for a year before transferring to Ohio University (track). Decorated discus (163-9) and shot put (55-2) thrower at GHS.

Matt Schipfer, QB/DB, 1993

Three-year two-way starter was All-Ohio (DB), All-Southwest District (DB), All-GMVC (QB) and the Darke County Offensive Player of the Year as a senior when he threw for 608 yards, ran for 481, accounted for 10 touchdowns and had 67 tackles and two interceptions on a playoff team. Went to Washington University (St. Louis) where he was part of three University Athletic Association championships and was twice named All-UAA. Three times during his senior season at WU he registered 19 tackles in a game.

Sam Spidel, QB, 1972

Field general for undefeated ‘71 squad was named All-MVL after setting school records for single-season completions (65), attempts (136), yards (1,253) and touchdowns (18). Went to Wittenberg University where he earned three letters and was a part of two national championships (1973 and 1975), three Ohio Conference titles (1973, 1974 and 1976) and teams that went 39-4-2. Played in the All-Ohio Shrine Bowl where he shared time with Youngstown State quarterback Cliff Stoudt.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO