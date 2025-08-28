High School Football: Top players in Springboro history

Coached by 24-year old Lonnie Norris (a former basketball player at Arcanum High School and Ohio Northern), the Panthers played strictly scrimmages their first season. Heading into the 1965 campaign, Springboro joined the Fort Ancient Valley Conference with Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, Little Miami, Kings, Mason and Waynesville.

The program’s first varsity game was Sept. 10, 1965 against Fenwick at Middletown’s Barnitz Stadium. Boro lost 34-6. Its lone score was an 80-yard interception return.

The program’s first home game was Sept. 17, 1965 against Preble Shawnee at Clearcreek Field (currently Ralph Wade Field). Week 3 produced a 26-10 win over Bellbrook. Boro beat Waynesville 16-8 on Oct. 22 for a homecoming victory.

Bruce Smith, a running back on the ’65 squad, became head coach in 1972 and drilled 14 seasons mostly utilizing the Wing-T. His 1979 team finished 9-1. In 1981, the Panthers won their last eight games to finish 8-2.

Smith won his 100th game in 1982 as the Panthers finished a perfect regular season (10-0). Only two teams went to the playoffs from each region that year and Boro finished third in computer points behind Hamilton Badin and Urbana. The Panthers were fourth in The Journal Herald rankings behind Urbana, Milton-Union and St. Mary’s. Highlights of that season include a 21-19 come-from-behind win over Lemon-Monroe (trailed 19-6) and an 80-15 Week 10 pasting of National Trail.

Carlisle snapped Boro’s 18-game win streak with a 28-20 Week 1 win in 1983. The Panthers lost to Monroe in Week 2 before rattling off eight straight wins to finish 8-2 again.

In 1991, Boro finished 9-1 and FAVC co-champs. A 17-14 win over Franklin (the program’s first since 1983) highlighted the season.

Boro left the FAVC for the Mid-Miami League in 1998 and claimed a piece of the title its first year with Edgewood and Talawanda.

The Panthers first playoff team came in 1999 under head coach Mark Kalugyer. Boro allowed a school record 49 points in the regular season, before falling 17-0 to Lebanon in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

Head coach Rodney Roberts led the program to back-to-back MML titles in 2004 (10-0) and 2005 (9-1). Boro beat Norwood 28-14 in the 2004 first round before losing 21-20 to Carroll in the regional semifinals. The ’05 squad earned the No. 1 seed in Region 8 and beat Winton Woods and Miami Trace before losing to Carroll in the regional final.

Current head coach Ryan Wilhite was hired in 2006 to replace Roberts (who left for Franklin). His arrival coincided with Boro’s entry into the Greater Western Ohio Conference and its rise to prominence among the area’s elite big school programs.

Wilhite, a West Carrollton graduate who played football at Morehead State University, is 124-76 in 19 years at Boro and has led the program to 11 of its 14 playoff berths. His teams own eight GWOC titles (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019).

Wilhite got the Boro job at age 33 after spending six seasons as Wayne’s offensive coordinator. He was tight ends coach at Wittenberg for four years prior.

Wilhite’s 100th win was a 35-22 victory over Centerville in 2020. In 2011, the Panthers finished 3-7. The next year they went 10-0 to kickstart a 36-4 regular season run over four years.

Springboro’s Top Players

Greg Baker, RB, 1984

One of the area’s best backs ever wrapped storied career with 5,106 yards rushing and 51 touchdowns. Earned Class AA first team All-Ohio and Southwest District back of the Year honors as a senior when he ran for 1,788 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Two-time DDN Area All-Star ran for 2,022 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior for an undefeated team. Torched National Trail in Week 10 that season with 441 yards, a mark that ranks fourth in Miami Valley history and 23rd in Ohio history. Ran for 1,296 yards as a sophomore en route to All-Southwest District honors. “Greg’s so hard to bring down,” teammate Matt McGrew told the DDN in 1982. “He keeps coming at you and doesn’t give up. Sometimes it takes two to four guys to bring him down.” Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 1988.

Jake Ballard, DL/TE, 2006

Two-time first team Division II All-Ohio and DDN All-Area selection at defensive line (72 tackles as a junior). Went to Ohio State where he excelled at tight end. Caught 34 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 45 career games as a Buckeye. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. Started 13 games in 2011 and was part of the club’s 21-17 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI (tore ACL in second half). Caught 45 passes for 679 yards and six touchdowns during a four-year NFL career that also included stints with the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. Earned four letters in football and basketball at Boro. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 2011.

Elijah Cunningham, QB, 2016

Led Panthers to a 27-7 record in three years. Was named GWOC Offensive Player of the Year and captured DDN All-Area, All-GWOC, All-Southwest District and Division I All-Ohio honors as a senior when he threw for 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns and ran for 435 yards and eight touchdowns. Played in the OHSFCA Ohio North-South Classic. Threw for 2,062 yards and 22 touchdowns and scored seven touchdowns as a junior. Had 1,138 yards passing and 13 total touchdowns as a sophomore. Went to Bowling Green. Transferred to Saginaw Valley State after two years. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 2023.

D.L. Knock, WR, 2015

Team captain and two-time GWOC South Player of the Year (junior and senior) is one of the most dynamic players in program history having accumulated 42 career touchdowns receiving, rushing and on returns. Three-year letterwinner excelled in the passing game where he had 119 receptions for 2,218 yards and 35 Touchdowns. Division I All-Ohio as a senior. Went to West Virginia where he spent a redshirt season before transferring to Ohio University. Earned All-MAC honors in Athens and was a part of four Bobcats bowl wins – Dollar General (2016), Bahamas (2017), Frisco (2018) and Idaho Potato (2020). Spent stints coaching at Waynesburg and Alderson Broaddus before landing current position as wide receivers coach at Capital. Member of 2023 Springboro HOF Class.

Nick Kovacs, WR, 2017

Two-time D-I All-Ohio (2015 D-I first team and 2016 D-I second team) and first team All-GWOC selection is the program’s all-time leading receiver with 203 career receptions, 2,850 career receiving yards and 37 career receiving TDs. Named the DDN All-Area Offensive POY as a senior after catching 89 passes for 1,159 yards and 13 touchdowns. Caught 78 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. Went to Toledo where he played in 25 games over two years before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana where he appeared in 32 games (51 receptions for 640 yards and eight touchdowns). Member of 2023 Springboro HOF Class.

Brad Lamb RB, 1986

Former soccer player converted to football as a senior and rushed for 1,602 yards and 18 touchdowns that season en route to earning DDN Division III-IV All-Area honors. Ran for 395 yards in one game. Was also a track standout that was runner-up in the long jump, fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 at the Class AA state meet. Went to Anderson University (Indiana) and rewrote the record books. Upon graduation held school football records for points in a game (30), receiving yards in a game (272), all-purpose yards in a game (337), receiving TDs in a game (4), all-purpose yards per game in a season (182.3) and career (158.4), receiving yards in a season (1,236) and career (3,271) and receiving TDs in a season (14) and career (36). Also set the Anderson record in the 100 meters and was an All-American in the long jump (1990). Became the first Anderson football player to be taken in the NFL Draft when he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the eighth round in 1991 (pick 222). Member of the Bills from 1991-1993 when they won three straight AFC titles and appeared in Super Bowls XXVI, XXVII, and XXVIII. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Anderson Hall of Fame in 2004.

Doug Porter, QB, 1981

Led the Panthers to a 24-6 record in 30 career starts over three years and was All-FAVC, All-Southwest District and All-Ohio as a senior when he threw for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to blossoming into one of the country’s top prospects (6-4, 195). Graduated with school records for career (3,438), single-season (1,475) and game (311) passing yardage and passing touchdowns in a career (33), season and game (five). Also held records for single-season and career completions. Earned a football ride from the University of Virginia. Played in five games over two years. Class valedictorian earned 10 varsity letters at SHS and was named MVP of basketball and baseball teams as a senior. Program’s pitching ace for three years graduated with school records for career (1.71) and single-season (1.07) ERA. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 1986.

Sean Welsh, OL, 2013

Three-star prospect and three-time All-GWOC selection went to Iowa where he started 48 games and earned Big Ten honors four times. Was named to the All-Big Ten freshman first-team in 2014 and was honorable mention, second team and first team All-Big Ten as a sophomore, junior and senior, respectively. Also named second team All-American by USA Today as a junior. Member of the Hawkeyes 2016 Rose Bowl team and a part of the program’s 2015 Big Ten Championship game qualifier. Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins, but retired from the sport soon thereafter to pursue a different professional career. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 2019.

Special Mention

Bryan Jackson, DE, 1970

Imposing specimen (6-3, 180) earned All-Southwest District and Class A All-Ohio honors as a senior.

Mark Johnson, FB/DB, 1993

Three-time All-FAVC selection in football excelled in four sports (basketball, football and track) at SHS. Named first team D-II All-Ohio in football as a senior (at DB). Ran for 679 yards and 14 touchdowns that season. Went to Hawaii on a baseball ride (pitcher) and was drafted in the first round (19th overall) of the 1996 MLB draft by the Houston Astros. Also spent time in the minors with the Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Appeared in nine MLB games with the Detroit Tigers in 1999 (went 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts). Currently the pitching coach for the Lancaster (Pa.) Stormers. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 2003.

Charlie Kuhbander, K, 2017

Two-sport standout (soccer) is historically one of the state’s top prep kickers. A rare four-time DDN D-I All-Area selection, his 305 career kicking points (197 made PATs, 36 made Field Goals) remains the state record. Three-time All-GWOC selection led the conference in scoring two years and was second the other two. Also a three-time All-Southwest District selection that earned All-Ohio honors as a senior. Went to Northwestern where he converted 136-of-138 PATs and 43-of-64 field goals (longest was 47) over a five-year and 55-game career. Shined in soccer at Boro where he is one of six players in program history to have a season with 20-plus goals (21 as a junior when he was named first team All-GWOC and Dayton South). Inducted into the Springboro HOF in 2024.

Matt Knee, QB, 1992

Nicknamed “Money,” the transfer from Louisville Eastern High School made an instant impact under center as a senior when he earned first team D-III All-Ohio honors after completing 143-of-239 attempts for 2,002 yards and 20 touchdowns. Big outing was completing 15-of-26 passes for 257 yards and three TDs in three quarters in a 46-0 win over Blanchester. Went to the University of Indianapolis. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 2009.

Justin Rigg, TE, 2016

Two-time All-GWOC and All-Southwest District selection ended his prep career with 61 receptions for 674 yards and five touchdowns. Team captain as a senior. Went to the University of Kentucky where he played in a school-record 63 career games (over five years) with 35 starts. Had 50 career catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. Doubled as a basketball standout (and captain) at Boro. Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 2025.

Jordan Rigg, TE/DL, 2014

Three-time All-GWOC (twice first team) selection went to Miami University where he started 37 games at left tackle and earned All-MAC honors twice (2017 and 2018).

Todd Swope, SE, 1981

Earned All-FAVC, All-Southwest District and Class AA All-Ohio honors as a senior after setting numerous school receiving records, including single-season receptions (37). Also set then-school records for catches (seven), yards (150) and touchdowns (four) in a game against Little Miami and established a then-school record for career receptions (52). Inducted into the Springboro Hall of Fame in 1992.

Joe Torrey, WR, 1995

Despite lack of size (5-8, 145) the elusive athlete blossomed into one of the program’s top receivers, earning first team All-MML, All-Southwest District and D-III All-Ohio honors as a senior when he set then-program records for single-season receptions (52) and yardage (762) and career receptions (78) and yardage (905). Also set a school record as a junior when he returned a punt 91-yards for a touchdown. “We call him ‘Wonderboy’ sometimes because of the amazing catches he pulls out for us,” teammate Casey Blair told the DDN in 1994. “I have a lot of confidence in Joe. He knows how to get open.”

Honorable Mention: Bobby Anderson, TE, 1992; Josh Angel, DB, 1999; Matty Appel, OL, 2023; Moise Armbruster, RB, 2021; John Luke Arrington, DL, 2014; Josh Ballard, LB, 2006; Nick Bauer, LB, 2015; Casey Blair, QB, 1995; Jordan Bohinc, DB, 2000; Danny Britt, LB, 2003; Greg Bryant, WR, 1989; John Bryant, DB, 1984; Tony Campana, ATH, 2004; Antoin Campbell, RB, 2010; Kyle Campfield, DL, 2015; Titan Case, WR, 2021; Nathan Coy, DB, 2022; Matthew Dapore, P, 2020; Adam Dillon, RB, 2000; David Dillon, HB, 1973; Rod Dillon, QB, 1973; Chad Dixon, RS/DB, 1992; Jake Dwyer, LB, 2010; Kevin Earles, LB, 2015; Owen Egler, OL, 2008; Aaron Ervin, OL, 2018; Bob Fares, OL, 1983; Alex Feldman, WR, 2016; Liam Foley, RB, 2017; David Freese, WR, 1986; David Ghysels, DL, 2006; Ernie Gillis, LB, 1981; Jeff Gillis, LB, 1983; Dan Hackworth, DL, 1994; Rahman Hardin, RB, 2013; Darren Harville, DB, 1984; Devon Henry, RB, 2015; Cameron Hoelscher, LB, 2017; Ryan Iiams, OL, 2021; Tyler Johannsen, OL, 2017; Charles Johnson, FB, 1969; Jake Johnson, WR, 2013; Bobby Johnson, WR, 1992; Zach Johnson, K, 2005; Jim Jutras, WR, 1985; Josh Kempf, DL, 2015; Jake Kowalski, LB, 2020; Tim Keseday DB, 2020; Mike Kindel, DB, 2008; Cade Lamb, DB/WR, 2023 ; Conrad Lamb, DL, 2013; Brody Mahle, QB, 2017; Matt McGrew, FB, 1983; Jon Miller, DB, 1994; Joe Mockabee, LB, 2000; Billy Palcic, OL, 2014; David Pence, LB, 1986; Scott Pettit, K, 1987; Jake Rigg, OL, 2011; John Rock, QB, 2008; Evan Ruzzo, QB, 2023; Connor Smith, LB, 2024; Mike South, LB, 2000; Dan Starkey, K, 2004; Josh Stuart, LB, 2009; Austin Tarantino, LB, 2014; Jeff Tibbitts, QB, 1989; Tyler Tischler, DB, 2017; Tyler Trent, OL, 2006; Aidan Weimer, LB, 2025; Eddie Welch, RB, 2005; Danny Welsh, OL, 2016; Chad Worthington, RB, 1995; Allan Wright, HB, 1969; Willieon Yates, WR, 2020; Willizhuan Yates, DB/WR, 2024.