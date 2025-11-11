High School Football: Top players in West Carrollton history

“We were undisciplined,” fullback Howard Carr told the DDN in 1996. “Blackburn changed all that. He was a rough and tough guy. I didn’t like him at first. In fact, I wanted to fight him, but he won me and my teammates over. He brought respect to a team that was hungry for success.”

The Pirates went 5-3-1 in 1934 (highlight was beating Montgomery County League champion Butler).

In the summer of 1935, Blackburn left for Xenia Central. He was replaced by former Ohio State and Stivers basketball star Bobby Colburn.

The first reference of West Carrollton football in the Dayton Daily News archives appears in 1899. The 1902 team averaged 115 pounds.

West Carrollton joined the Southwestern Buckeye League in 1947 and won a share of the title its first year with Versailles.

Head coach Steve Grabon’s 1953 squad became the first since 1932 to finish undefeated (9-0). The Pirates outscored opponents 227-43 en route to winning the SWBL.

West Carrollton’s next SWBL championship came in 1965 with a 6-0 season-ending win over Butler. The Pirates finished 8-1-1 losing only to Miamisburg in the opener.

In 1972 West Carrollton head coach Lonnie Norris inherited a program coming off back-to-back 1-9 records and promptly produced another 1-9 finish his first season. Within three years, he had West Carrollton winning again. The Pirates posted five straight winning seasons and went 38-10-2 from 1976-1980.

The pinnacle of the stretch was 1979’s undefeated (9-0-1) season and Miami Central Conference title. The Pirates started that year by ending Miami Trace’s 44-game win streak with a 38-7 win. Trace had graduated Art Schilchter four months prior. The biggest test in the MCC was provided by Northmont, which entered with a 27-game winning streak. The Pirates trailed with less than two minutes to go, but a touchdown and two-point conversion by Gary LeGate earned a 14-14 tie. West Carrollton finished third in computer points in Class AAA Region 4 behind Moeller and Princeton and out of the playoffs (only one team went). Ranked as high as No. 8 in the state, the Pirates had five players, including Notre Dame recruit Doug Compton, earn first-team All-Greater Dayton honors. West Carrollton finished No 1 in the DDN rankings.

Norris retired after the 1979 season. In eight years, his teams finished 47-30-3 overall, going 24-4-2 his last three seasons.

In 1982 West Carrollton joined the Mid-Miami League and Bob Brigati joined the staff as head coach. Fresh off leading Bellbrook to the first playoff appearance by a Greene County team in 1981, Brigati led the Pirates to back-to-back MML titles and 8-2 seasons in 1982 and 1983. The 1983 team allowed just 41 points. Brigati’s 1984 squad went 7-3 and was MML runner-up.

West Carrollton joined the Western Ohio League in 1987 and started 2-0 in league play with wins over Fairborn (34-13) and Beavercreek (13-7).

Brigati (63-77 from 1982-1995) left in 1996, before returning in 2004.

In 2005 he led the program to its first playoff berth. Tying for the MML South title (rejoined the league in 1999), West Carrollton, which finished 7-5, earned the No. 7 spot in the D-II Region 8 postseason and beat No. 2 seed Mt. Healthy 14-10 in the regional quarterfinals. Carroll dispatched the Pirates 28-21 in the regional semifinals at Welcome Stadium.

Brigati’s final win was a 27-9 victory over Goshen in 2008 that capped a 4-0 finish to the season. Brigati finished as a three-time MML COY and as the school’s all-time wins leader (75).

Playing as an independent from 2007-2011, head coach Rob Berger led the program to its second postseason appearance in 2009 (lost to Tecumseh in the D-II Region 8 quarterfinals). The Pirates 8-3 finish that year marks the program’s last winning season.

West Carrollton joined the GWOC in 2012 and the revamped Miami Valley League in 2019.

West Carrollton’s Top Players

Howard Carr, FB, 1934

Bruising runner (6-foot, 195) nicknamed “Howdy” scored 46 TDs during a four-year career that saw him miss only one quarter of game action while playing for Blackburn. Picked Michigan State over Ohio State and went to East Lansing for a year before transferring back and playing for the University of Dayton (1936-1939). Excelled at track (Southwest District shot put champ), basketball (Class B All-District) and baseball at WC as well. Had lengthy career as a teacher and coach (1956-1980) at Oakwood. Member of WC Hall of Fame charter class in 1996.

Doug Compton, OL, 1980

Three-year letterwinner capped solid career with outstanding senior season that earned him three All-American mentions (Parade, Adidas and Carnation Breakfast), first team Class AAA All-Ohio honors, Southwest District Lineman of the Year and Player of the Year on the DDN All-Area Team. Played in the Ohio North-South Classic. Courted by over 100 colleges, big-time recruit (6-6, 248) picked Notre Dame. Lettered for the Irish before a back injury cut career short. Member of the WC Hall of Fame (inducted 2012).

Matt Evans, RB, 2006

Named first team D-II All-Ohio and the Southwest District Back of the Year as a senior when he led the Miami Valley in rushing with 2,074 yards. His 419 yards rushing (on 22 carries) against Wilmington ranks fifth in Miami Valley history. Key member of school’s first playoff team. Played in the Ohio North-South Classic.

Alfred “Pup” Graham, OL/DL, 1924

Dominant two-way lineman (6-foot, 211) went straight to the professional ranks, playing 73 games (started 61) over nine years in the National League (precursor to the NFL). Played for the Dayton Triangles (1925-1929), the Providence Steamrollers (1930-31) and the Chicago Cardinals (1932-1933). Earned “All-American” honors (precursor to All-Pro) in 1928.

Gary LeGate, RB, 1980

Significant contributor for three years on teams that amassed a 24-4-2 record. Set program records for single-season rushing (1,274), touchdowns (27) and points (170) as a senior en route to earning All-Ohio, All-Southwest District, All-MCC and Journal Herald and Dayton Daily News all-area honors. Member of the WC Hall of Fame (inducted 2014).

Jeff McGuire, QB/DB, 1981

Three-year letterwinner and quarterback of the 1979 MCC title team capped career with outstanding senior season that earned him UPI All-Ohio honors at QB and AP All-Ohio honors at DB. Was also first team All-MCC (QB and DB), Journal Herald (DB) and Dayton Daily News (QB) and second team All-Southwest District (QB). Earned three-letters and was named Team MVP in each basketball and baseball. Member of the WC Hall of Fame (inducted 2008).

Jack Pummell, LB/HB, 1954

Whatever was needed, he did for the undefeated 1953 SWBL champions. Led the team in 17 statistical categories that season, including rushing, receiving, total yards, points scored, punt returns, kickoff returns and interceptions. Was named All-SWBL on both sides of the ball (HB and LB). Was also a member of the Pirates SWBL wining basketball and baseball teams as a senior. Member of the WC Hall of Fame (inducted 2002).

Randy Ross, LB, 1985

Three-year starter and three-time All-MML selection helped the Pirates earn two MML titles and a runner-up finish en route to finishing as the program’s all-time leading tackler. Named Team MVP as a senior. Also an accomplished wrestler that won three MML titles, two regional titles and became WC’s first two-time state qualifier. Finished state runner-up as a junior. Was named the Team MVP three times in wrestling and capped career as the program’s all-time leader in wins and points. Joined the Marines. Member of the WC Hall of Fame (inducted 2001).

Special Mention

Terry Adkins, QB, 1975

DDN All-Greater Dayton as a senior when he led the Pirates to an 8-2 record. Completed 39-of-83 passes for 532 yards and five touchdowns and ran the ball 75 times for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Also returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns and had three interceptions on defense. Multi-sport athlete also excelled at basketball and baseball. Member of the WC Hall of Fame (inducted 1997).

Tristan Dillon, QB, 2019

Three-time All-GWOC selection was the South Division Athlete of the Year as a senior when he earned DDN All-Area honors after throwing for 1,973 yards and 18 TDs. Large QB (6-6, 220) finished career with 3,810 yards and 41 total TDs.

John Morrow, DB, 1979

Defensive standout joined Meadowdale’s Irv Eatman as the only repeaters on the 1978 DDN All-Greater Dayton Team. Ballhawk had nine interceptions his sophomore season and 18 in his career. Had 87 tackles his senior season when he doubled as quarterback on the Pirates 8-1-1 team.

DeWayne Purter, RB, 2004

Outstanding back set program records for career rushing yards (3,214), single-season rushing yards (1,603) and single-game rushing yards (294) as a senior when he earned MML Offensive Player of the Year, All-Southwest District and DDN I/II All-Area honors.

Honorable Mention: Jack Adkins, QB/DB, 1968; Cory Albaugh, QB, 1992; Rob Banks, OL, 1980; Austin Bauer-Jones, WR, 2020; Jorden Berry, DB, 2022; Greg Bettendorf, WR, 1989; Jordan Beverly, DL, 2009; Larry Bowling, DL, 1976; Brian Brandenburg, K, 1990; Terry Briner, WR, 1995; Brett Brookins, WR, 1993; Denver Brown, QB/LB, 1964; Tim Caldwell, DL, 1985; Brad Carlisle, OL, 1990; Ron Cook, DL, 1994; John Coon, OL, 1956; Gary Conner, FB, 1966; Bob Counts, OL, 1966; Brandon Craig, DL, 2011; Steve Craig, LB, 1971; Jamie Creamer, WR, 1996; Tyron Darby, RB, 2022; Chuck Davidson, OL, 1974; Jerry Davis, FB/OL, 1955; Tim Dirks, WR, 1993; Steve Donisi, TE/K, 1989; Jim Donovan, HB, 1952; Denny Duff, DB, 1989; Mike Dungan, DE, 1967; Allen Dunson, OL, 2010; Justin Elam, LB, 2006; Chris Fine, RB, 1983; Clare Graham, QB, 1927; Paul Green, QB, 1948; Fred Harris, LB, 1985; Chris Hawkins, QB, 1995; Travis Hearne, DL, 1990; Eric Herman, OL, 1973; Bruce Hochwalt, LB, 1981;Curt Jackowski, OL, 1984; Scott Keane, OL, 1992; Thomas Gerald Knight, 1949; Kevin Langford, QB, 1996; Mike LeGate, WR/K, 1985; Jeff Lykins, OL, 1986; Chris Marcell, LB, 1985; Rick Marinelli, RB, 1991; Mark Maxon, OL, 1975; Rob Mays, QB, 1986; Wayne Mays, QB, 1959; Don McClelland, OL, 1954; Jim McGuire, QB, 1988; Rusty Melzoni, OL, 1984; Mitch Oda, OL, 2006; Mark Owens, DB, 1982; Bill Palcic, RB, 1986; Phil Palcic, DB/FB, 1980; Tim Pauleys, DB, 1981; Steve Pressel, DB, 1971; Dave Pugliano, DL/TE, 1980; Chris Ross, E, 1981; Scott Satterthwaite, DB, 1986; Jason Schafer, DB/WR, 1992; Dave Sherritt, OL, 1981; Steve Sherritt, LB, 1978; Harold Smith, SE, 1970; Ted Smith, SE, 1974; Loren Snow, RB, 2010; Bob Spahr, OL, 1980; Marc Spencer, LB, 1975; Randy Stites, WR, 2012; Dave Storer, DL, 1979; John Throckmorton, HB, 1949; Mark Warlaumont, RB, 1979; Steve Weaver, DL, 1972; Mark Westfall, K, 1977; Andy Wolf, OL, 1986; Greg Wolf, OL, 1987; Tim Wyatt, LB, 1981.