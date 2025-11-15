High school football: Trotwood defense stifles Harrison in 49-0 rout

“One thing we saw, based on formations and what they try to accomplish, we noticed some things we wanted to make adjustments that could benefit us,” Trotwood coach Jeff Graham said. “We trusted our game plan and we went out and executed in all three phases of the game.”

The Rams absolutely did. Scoring on special teams, keeping Harrison to minimal yardage on returns, and scoring nearly at will on offense.

Not to mention giving nothing to the Wildcats defensively.

“Those guys work hard. As a defense, our team goes as those front seven go,” Graham said. “We lost one of the best in the state (Jamarcus Whyce). We knew we had to have those seven guys alternate on offense and defense.”

Graham said that front seven struggled to buy in to playing both ways at first, but for the good of the team, they stepped up.

And that has taken them to the Region 8 final against defending state runner-up Cin. Anderson.

The scoring, naturally, started with the defense.

An interception by Major Dewberry led to the Rams first score as Terry Harrell broke a 40-yard run around the outside.

After an impressive defensive stand with Harrison backed up, Trotwood forced a punt and a nifty return gave the Rams the ball at the 18. Three plays later, the Rams got their second score on a 9-yard Harrell run up the middle.

After the game, Graham spoke to his team about executing the game plan.

For them that means showing up at 10 a.m. Saturday, going through film, getting healthy and getting ready for next week – by doing things the same way.

“We have to do the little things,” Graham said. “If you do the little things the big things take care of themselves. These guys really don’t know because they haven’t been in this situation (the playoffs). Just to get them to understand where we’re at. Two games at home in the playoffs really doesn’t happen.”

And by executing the game plan, things broke the Rams way for good when Dallas Shehee hit Armani Rogers on a fourth-and-2 when he slipped a tackle and bolted up the field for 30 more and a score to make it 21-0. It was 28-0 when Shehee hit Tristen Bozeman for the first of two scores, which bookended an interception in Harrison territory by Kam Martinez and the Rams were up 35-0 at the half.

The second half started the same way as Rogers broke the opening kick to make it 42-0 and a score by Cam’Ron Morgan from 11 yards out made it 49-0.

“We worked hard all week, we prepared and guys really put the focus in,” Graham said. “You want them to be proud, of something they can accomplish. It wasn’t that we wanted a shutout against Harrison. We just wanted to go out and execute our game plan on both sides of the ball.”