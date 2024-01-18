BreakingNews
High school football: Trotwood-Madison QB announces new college choice

Tim Carpenter III has a new future college.

The Trotwood-Madison quarterback announced Wednesday he is headed to Tulsa next season.

Carpenter is the No. 56 quarterback prospect in the country in 247Sports Composite rankings and the top-rated senior quarterback in the area for the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is the No. 4 prospect (any position) in the area behind Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., Centerville safety Reggie Powers and Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell.

The first-team All-Southwest District quarterback originally committed to Indiana last summer but reopened his recruitment after head coach Tom Allen was fired and replaced by Curt Cignetti.

At Tulsa, he will play for head coach Kevin Wilson and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr.

Wilson is among the original developers of the modern spread offense, and he recruited the Miami Valley when he was the offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2017-22.

The Golden Hurricane signed 29 players from high school and the transfer portal in December, but none of them were quarterbacks.

Tulsa went 4-8 last season.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

