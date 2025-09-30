Breaking: Submarine House on Brown Street is closing. Here's what we know:

High School Football: Troy, Tipp, Marion Local hold top spots in second OHSAA regional rankings

Tippecanoe junior quarterback Larkin Thomas as Sidney's Demarcuse Fleming tries to tackle during a Miami Valley League game on Thursday, Sept. 25 at Tipp City Park. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Tippecanoe junior quarterback Larkin Thomas as Sidney's Demarcuse Fleming tries to tackle during a Miami Valley League game on Thursday, Sept. 25 at Tipp City Park. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Several local schools remained atop their respective regions as part of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s second official football computer rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Troy (5-1) jumped into the top spot in Division I, Region 2. After suffering its first loss to Lakota West last week, Middletown (5-1) fell to No. 3. They’re followed by Wayne (5th), Lebanon (7th), Springfield (10th) and Springboro (11th).

In D-I, Region 4, Lakota East (4-2) is sixth. They’re joined by Lakota West (3-3, 7th) and Fairfield (3-3, 9th).

Xenia (5-1) ranks third in the D-II, Region 8 rankings. The Bucs travel to unbeaten Tippecanoe (6-0) on Friday. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) is fourth, followed by Butler (4-2, 8th) and Fairborn (4-2, 10th).

Tippecanoe remained atop D-III, Region 12. Badin (6-0) is third, while unbeaten Talawanda (6-0, 5th) and Alter (4-2, 6th) are also ranked.

Troy High School senior Aidan Gorman runs the ball during their 24-14 victory over Xenia in Week 2 at Troy Memorial Stadium. STEVE BLACK / STAFF

icon to expand image

Six teams rank among the top-12 in D-IV, Region 16 including Valley View (5-1, 4th), Clinton-Massie (5-1, 6th), Brookville (6-0, 7th), Oakwood (9th), Kenton Ridge (4-2, 10th) and Northwestern (4-2, 12th).

D-V, Region 20 has seven area teams ranked in the top-12. Graham (5-1, 3rd), Miami East (5-1, 4th), Preble Shawnee (6-0, 5th), Carlisle (4-2, 6th), defending regional champion West Liberty-Salem (4-2, 8th), Versailles (4-2, 10th), and Arcanum (5-1, 12th).

Unbeaten Tri-Village (6-0) is second in D-VI, Region 24 and defending state champion Coldwater (4-2) is third. Mechanicsburg (5-1) is fifth, followed by Northeastern (5-1, 7th), Dayton Christian (4-2, 9th) and Anna (4-2, 10th).

Dayton Christian senior Joe Jenkins reaches for Waynesville High School sophomore Gregory Marlow during their game on Friday, Sept. 26 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans won 52-35. NICK FALZERANO / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

icon to expand image

Four-time defending state champion Marion Local - who has won 70 straight games, the longest active winning streak in the nation - ranks first in D-VII, Region 28. St. Henry (5-1, 2nd), New Bremen (6-0, 7th), Ansonia (4-2, 8th), Lehman Catholic (6-0, 9th), Fort Recovery (4-2, 10th) and Cedarville (3-3, 11th) are also ranked in Region 28.

The ratings will be released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final standings on Sunday, October 26.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye.

2025 Postseason Schedule

Oct. 31 - Regional Playoffs First Round, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 7 - Regional Quarterfinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 14 - Regional Semifinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 21 - Regional Finals at neutral sites

Nov. 28 - State Semifinals at neutral sites

Dec. 4-6 - State Championships, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

In Other News
1
Davidson coach: Alter’s Greer fitting in well with Wildcats
2
New VCU coach familiar with Dayton, Flyer Faithful and UD Arena
3
Women’s basketball: Where was Dayton picked in A-10 preseason poll
4
A-10 Media Day: Where did Dayton rank in preseason poll
5
Embarrassed in Denver: Broncos dominate on both sides of the ball...

About the Author