High school football: Urbana, Versailles make coaching hires; Troy’s Everhart won’t return

“Coach Everhart recently made the decision to resign as the head football coach at Troy High School. We would like to thank him for all he did in leading this program and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Troy athletic director Brandon Wright said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News.

Wright said the school is already moving quickly to fill the position.

Urbana High School announced Thursday it will hire Geron Stokes as its new head football coach.

Stokes, an Urbana grad who led the program , previously coached at Minster and Dublin Coffman. He led Minster to state championships in 2014 and 2017.

“Beyond the wins and titles, coach Stokes is widely respected for his ability to develop student-athletes both on and off the field. His emphasis on discipline, accountability, and character aligns strongly with the values of our district and athletic program,” UCSD Superintendent Charles Thiel said in a statement.

Versailles hired Scott Broerman, the school’s athletic director, to replace Ryan Jones after seven seasons.

Other new hires include Edgewood tabbing Matt Root, an alum and longtime assistant coach on the school’s staff. Zach Williams is taking over at Wilmington, and Kevin Scholz is the new coach at Clinton-Massie.

Northeastern recently hired assistant Cory Kettler as its new head football coach. He takes over for Jake Buchholtz, who resigned after the season, but will remain the school’s athletic director.

Bradford, Brookville and Parkway currently have vacant head coaching positions.

The school announced earlier this month that longtime Blue Devils coach Mike Hetrick was retiring after leading the program for 25 seasons.

“The board will act on [Mike Hetrick’s] retirement at the February board meeting. The district will then follow board procedures and post it internally first after the meeting,” Brookville athletic director Erin Wheat said.