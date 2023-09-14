High School Football: Versailles off to dominating start

Inevitable comparisons exist this football season in Versailles. The 2021 Tigers finished 14-1 and won the Division V state championship. The 2023 Tigers are a dominating 4-0 in Division VI.

“People are going to make those comparisons, and that’s fine,” said fifth-year head coach Ryan Jones. “That’s a great team to be compared to. But in the end, it doesn’t do you any good to focus on that or dwell on it because it’s a different team.”

Senior quarterback and free safety Mike Osborne started on defense in 2021. He understands he plays on a different team with different strengths and weaknesses. But there is an important way he wants 2023 to be like 2021.

“We want to be your own team, but we also know we’re trying to work as hard as that team,” Osborne said. “We want to be similar in the way we practice because we know what they did so we can end up like that.”

The Versailles victory formula this season is trending favorably and adds up in a simple equation: turnovers plus sure tackling equals shutouts.

Certainly, there are other variables at play in the nuances. But for the Tigers it’s been that simple: 26-0 over Celina, 35-0 over Fort Loramie, 41-0 over Delphos St. John’s and the outlier, 34-7 over New Bremen. And Jones has a simple explanation.

“One of the things we’re doing well is tackling well,” he said. “We don’t have a ton of broken tackles.”

The Tigers’ defense allowed only 152.7 yards per game during the 4-0 start. They are plus-6 in turnover margin with seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries. A mix of experience and inexperience has led to solid play up front. The secondary, led by Osborne, has prevented big plays.

Making a lot of those tackles are new starting linebackers James Schmitmeyer and Levi Barga, who along with Osborne are the Tigers’ top three tacklers.

“They’ve done a great job for us and been really tough against the run,” Jones said. “They’re very quick, and they’ve done a good tackling.”

The 2021 team was known for its size. They pushed teams around. This team is smaller, more of an average-size group, and quicker on the offensive line.

Osborne and running back Joel Gehret are a 1-2 punch. Osborne has rushed for 350 yards and six touchdowns and Gehret has 228 yards and six touchdowns. Together they average 8.5 yards a carry. And Osborne is a dual threat with 341 passing yards and four touchdowns.

“When you have a quarterback that can run and can throw that stresses the defense a lot,” Jones said. “They can’t just key on our tailback. They’ve got to also honor Mike as a quarterback as a possible running threat.”

Osborne’s play also draws comparisons to Carson Bey whose quarterback play in 2021 was a big factor in winning state.

“I’m still trying to emulate that,” Osborne said. “His presence in the pocket, always carried calm demeanor with him, made all the throws, the easy throws the hard throws. He could really control and command the offense and sustain drives down the field.”

The Tigers host Parkway (2-2) Friday night. Then the heart of the MAC schedule begins the following week at superpower Marion Local followed by Anna, Coldwater and Minster.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, the competition, and that’s why you play the game,” Osborne said. “It’s for the big games, the tough games, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”