High school football: Watterson pulls away from Tippecanoe in D-III state semifinal

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
The first half poise shown by Tippecanoe dissipated as the third quarter played out.

Columbus Bishop Watterson flexed its muscle after halftime and advanced to its third consecutive state championship game appearance with a 41-9 win over the Red Division in a D-III state semifinal game on Friday night at Mason’s Dwire Field.

Watterson outscored Tipp 21-0 in the quarter to quickly turn an 11-point halftime lead into its 11th straight running clock victory.

Tipp fell behind 14-0 in the game’s opening minutes but did not allow Watterson to score again for the remainder of the half.

Tipp found the endzone for the only time in the game’s final minute. Senior Xavier Melton scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Check back for more news, photos and video from Friday’s game.

