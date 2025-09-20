High School Football: Wayne 2-0 in GWOC after victory at Fairmont

KETTERING — The Wayne Warriors joined Beavercreek and Springfield in first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, beating Fairmont 21-18 on Friday at Roush Stadium.

Kye Graham’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 3 seconds to play clinched the victory for the Warriors (3-2, 2-0), giving them a 21-10 lead entering the final minute.

Fairmont (1-4, 1-1) scored on a 3-yard pass from JJ Hill to Nolan Stringer with 19 seconds to play and added a 2-point conversion but couldn’t recover an onside kick in the final seconds.

Jamier Averette-Brown started the scoring for Wayne with a 20-yard touchdown catch from Graham with 10:54 left in the first quarter. Averette-Brown caught five passes for 60 yards. He has three touchdown catches and two touchdown runs this season.

Fairmont answered with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Tyrell Lake with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

Fairmont started the second half with the ball and ran almost nine minutes off the clock before scoring on a 30-yard field goal by Kole Krejny, taking a 10-7 lead.

After the field goal, Averette-Brown’s 57-yard kickoff return set Wayne up with a short field, and Isaiah Thompson scored on a 19-yard run with 2:12 to play in the third quarter. The Warriors took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Thompson ran for 117 yards on 19 carries. He has five touchdown runs in five games.

Wayne lost 43-22 loss at home to Fairmont in the regular season in 2024 but then beat Fairmont 20-10 in the second round of the playoffs.

The teams have split the last four regular-season meetings. Prior to a 26-21 Fairmont victory in 2022, Fairmont had not beaten Wayne since 2008.

