High School Football: Wayne pulls away in 3rd, beats Springboro 48-23

The Warriors amassed 604 yards of offense.

Sophomore quarterback Kye Graham threw for 318 yards and four TDs without an interception, senior running back Isaiah Thompson ran for 164 yards and one TD and senior receiver Semarion Sroufe had 151 receiving yards with two TDs.

Senior receiver Jamier Averette-Brown, an Ohio State recruit, had 118 receiving yards and one TD and a 72-yard rushing TD. He finished with 260 all-purpose yards.

The Panthers stayed close early, but a touchdown late in the second quarter help Wayne pull away.

Springboro junior receiver Noah Billinski hauled in a wide-open 43-yard touchdown pass along the visitor’s sideline with 4:59 left in the second quarter to pull the team within 21-14, but the Warriors responded quickly on the next drive.

Sroufe caught a long pass up the home sideline from Graham and scored on an 82-yard TD reception with 3:42 left. Graham couldn’t connect with a receiver on a two-point conversion try, but the Warriors took a 27-14 lead.

Henry Greenberg made a 31-yard field goal for Springboro with 10 seconds left to cut the gap to 27-17 at halftime.

The Warriors got the ball to start the second half and quickly drove and scored on an about 35-yard TD pass from Graham to James Dyer IV to push the lead to 34-17 with 10:04 left in the third quarter.

Sean Heisle returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown with 6:18 left to push the lead to 41-17, and after a quick three-and-out by Springboro, Brown raced up the home sideline on a 72-yard TD run to push the lead to 48-17.

This article will be updated with quotes from Heisle, Wayne coach Roosevelt Mukes and Springboro coach Ryan Wilhite.

The Panthers (2-2, 0-1 GWOC) are scheduled to travel to Northmont in Week 5; Wayne (2-2, 1-0) is slated to travel to Fairmont.