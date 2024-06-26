BreakingNews
High school football: Wayne QB announces college decision

Tyrell Lewis is going south to continue his football career next year.

The senior quarterback at Wayne High School announced Wednesday he has verbally committed to Arkansas State.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lewis completed 157 of 292 passes last season for 2,129 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was intercepted 11 times and ran for 402 yards and eight more touchdowns for a Warriors team that 7-4 overall and finished second in the GWOC with a 5-2 mark in league play.

Lewis is a three-star prospect and the No. 56 player in Ohio in 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is the third football player from the 2025 class at Wayne to announce a verbal commitment, joining receivers Ka’maurri Smith (Cincinnati) and Teaunn Hunter (Kent State).

Wayne defensive back Jussiah Williams-West and receiver Giese Miesse also have scholarship offers from schools in Division I FBS.

Former University of Cincinnati head coach Butch Jones is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Red Wolves, and Ohio native Rob Harley is the team’s defensive coordinator.

Lewis is one of at least three FBS prospect quarterbacks in the area in the 2025 class, joining Bellefontaine’s Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State) and J.T. Kitna of Lakota East.

Lewis also had offers from Louisville, Marshall, Miami University, Massachusetts, Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Costal Carolina, Cornell, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo and others.

