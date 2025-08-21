Breaking: Dayton man arrested for WNBA sex-toy throwing at New York Liberty game

High School Football Week 1 Schedule: Lakota East at Centerville, Beavercreek at Xenia and more

Stebbins hosted Tecumseh in the final preseason scrimmage of the season on Thursday, Aug. 14 at Edmundson Stadium in Riverside. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF PHOTO

Week 1

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday, Aug. 21

Alter at Fairmont

Central Crawford at Fairbanks

Hughes at Dunbar, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22

Amanda Clearcreek at West Jefferson

Badin at Hamilton

Beavercreek at Xenia

Benjamin Logan at Bluffton

Bethel at Twin Valley South

Blanchester at Greeneview

Bradford at Catholic Central

Chaminade Julienne at Miamisburg

Cincinnati College Prep at Cedarville

Cleveland Heights at Trotwood-Madison

Cleves Taylor at Talawanda

Coldwater at Valley View

Colerain at La Salle

Covington at Arcanum

Crestview at Parkway

Several football scrimmages took place in Clark County on Saturday, including Miami East at Southeastern; Ponitz, Minster and Urbana at Shawnee; and Louisville Trinity at Springfield. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

Dayton Christian at Miami East

Dayton Stivers at Northridge

Deer Park at Belmont

Delphos St. John’s at Lehman Catholic

Eaton at Greenville

Fairfield at Wayne

Fenwick at CHCA

Fort Loramie at Minster

Franklin at Butler

Goshen at Monroe

Graham at Kenton Ridge

Greenon at Shawnee

Indian Lake at Lima Bath

Jonathan Alder at West Liberty-Salem

Kings at Sycamore

Lakota East at Centerville

Lakota West at St. Xavier

Lebanon at Northmont

Lima Perry at Dixie

Lima Senior at Piqua

London at New Albany

McNicholas at Turpin

Mechanicsburg at Washington Court House

Several football scrimmages took place in Clark County on Saturday, including Miami East at Southeastern; Ponitz, Minster and Urbana at Shawnee; and Louisville Trinity at Springfield. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

Meadowdale at Independence

Mount Gilead at Triad

National Trail at Carlisle

New Bremen at Wayne Trace

North Union at Marion Pleasant

Northwestern at Southeastern

Oak Hills at Edgewood

Ponitz at Fort Recovery

Preble Shawnee at Madison

Preble Shawnee at Middletown Madison

Riverside at Ansonia

Sidney at Bellefontaine

South Adams at Marion Local

Spencerville at Anna

Springfield at Winton Woods

Several football scrimmages took place in Clark County on Saturday, including Miami East at Southeastern; Ponitz, Minster and Urbana at Shawnee; and Louisville Trinity at Springfield. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

Springboro at Mason

Stebbins at Carroll

Tecumseh at Fairborn

Thurgood Marshall at Purcell Marian

Tippecanoe at Bellbrook

Tri-County North at Brookville

Troy at Middletown

Troy Christian at Tri-Village

Urbana at Northeastern

Versailles at Milton-Union

Waynesfield-Goshen at Mississinawa Valley

Waynesville at Clinton Massie

West Carrollton at Oakwood

Westfall at Madison Plains

Wyoming at Ross

Saturday, Aug. 23

Princeton at Moeller, 4 p.m.

