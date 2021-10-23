High School Football Week 10 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Alter 55, Chaminade Julienne 28
Anderson 21, Turpin 14
Ansonia 49, Mississinawa Valley 12
Arcanum 47, Bradford 18
Badin 48, McNicholas 21
Bellbrook 35, Valley View 25
Ben Logan 41, Northwestern 0
Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0
Catholic Central 34, Southeastern 7
Cedarville 48, Madison-Plains 14
CHCA 18, Norwood 13
Cin. Country Day 41, MVCA 8
Clinton-Massie 35, Wilmington 0
Coldwater 55, Parkway 19
Edgewood 48, Harrison 13
Elder 28, La Salle 21
Fairborn 17, West Carrollton 14
Fairfield 23, Middletown 0
Fairmont 46, Beavercreek 19
Fenwick 41, Carroll 0
Fort Loramie 36, Lima Central Catholic 31
Graham 42, Indian Lake 41
Greeneview 28, Greenon 14
Jonathan Alder 36, Springfield Shawnee 28
Kings 28, Little Miami 10
Lakota West 34, Lakota East 7
Lebanon 28, Walnut Hills 27, 2OT
Lima Shawnee 23, Elida 17, 2OT
Lockland 46, New Miami 15
London 35, Bellefontaine 14
Marion Local 34, Anna 0
Martin Luther King (Mich.) 39, Moeller 29
Mason 28, Hamilton 21
Mechanicsburg 30, West Jefferosn 13
Miami East 30, Covington 9
Milford 28, West Clermont 7
Milton-Union 37, Riverside 14
Monroe 16, Eaton 14
New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 8
North Union 33, Urbana 0
Northeastern 14, Fairbanks 0
Oakwood 34, Madison 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0
Piqua 49, Stebbins 6
Preble Shawnee 63, Dixie 13
Princeton 13, Colerain 12
Purcell Marian 34, Summit Country Day 21
Ross 21, Mount Healthy 14
Sidney 38, Xenia 0
Spencerville 56, Delphos Jefferson 0
Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7
Springfield 47, Northmont 0
St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John’s 14
St. Marys 35, Celina 0
St. Xavier 44, Eagles Landing (Ga.) 14
Sycamore 42, Oak Hills 20
Talawanda 30, Northwest 6
Tecumseh 9, Kenton Ridge 7
Tippecanoe 27, Greenville 13
Tri-Village 43, National Trail 7
Trotwood 42, Thurgood Marshall 0
Troy 31, Butler 0
Troy Christian 38, Bethel 0
Twin Valley South 28, Tri-County North 20
Van Wert 51, Lima Bath 7
Versailles 41, Minster 0
Wapakoneta 27, Defiance 6
Wayne 42, Centerville 21
West Liberty-Salem 61, Triad 28
Winton Woods 19, Loveland 13, OT
Thursday’s Results
Brookville 21, Franklin 7
Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 30