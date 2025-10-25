High School Football Week 10 scores: Fairmont edges ‘Creek, ‘Boro beats Miamisburg

Week 10

Friday’s Results

Central Buckeye Conference

Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Fenwick 35, Carroll 8

McNicholas 17, Badin 10

Greater Miami Conference

Fairfield 17, Oak Hills 0

Hamilton 23, Colerain 10

Mason 48, Sycamore 6

Middletown 14, Princeton 6

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

Springfield 56, Northmont 7

Miami Valley League

Piqua 28, Sidney 20

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 35, Parkway 0

Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6

New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 26, Versailles 20

Northwest Conference

Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7

Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13

Ohio Heritage Conference

Greeneview 39, Catholic Central 7

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14

Williamsburg 37, Bethel-Tate 0

Southwestern Buckeye League

Bellbrook 19, Ross 0

Edgewood 42, Monroe 7

Western Buckeye League

Celina 17, Defiance 14

St. Marys 29, Elida 7

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Dixie 48, Bradford 6

Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0

Tri-County North 47, Twin Valley South 8

Thursday’s Results

Dayton City League

Belmont 38, Ponitz 22

