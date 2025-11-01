High School Football Week 11 scores: Carlisle scores shutout win; Brookville beats Fenwick

Lakota East captains make their way out gor the coin flip before their football game against Lakota West Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. East won 42-28. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
PREP RESULTS

Football

PLAYOFFS

First Round

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14

Lebanon 22, Fairmont 21

Springfield 35, Marysville 6

Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6

Region 4

Fairfield 46, Mason 41

Lakota East 59, Oak Hills 47

Lakota West 30, Hamilton 0

Winton Woods 39, Little Miami 6

Division II

Region 8

Harrison 40, Butler 7

La Salle 28, Turpin 27

Lima Senior 62, Aiken 20

Withrow 45, Piqua 0

Division III

Region 10

Lima Shawnee 19, Holy Name 10

Rocky River 20, Grafton Midview 15

St. Marys 36, Copley 34

Tol. Central Catholic 35, Ontario 0

Region 12

Alter 35, Bellbrook 7

McNicholas 35, Chillicothe 14

Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8

Talawanda 56, Goshen 28

Division IV

Region 16

Brookville 30, Fenwick 12

Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 21

Washington Court House 56, New Richmond 35

Wyoming 38, Roger Bacon 13

Division V

Region 20

Carlisle 35, West Liberty-Salem 0

Mariemont 31, North College Hill 12

North Union 21, Greeneview 6

Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26

Division VI

Region 24

Anna 54, Deer Park 15

Coldwater 48, Covington 0

Portsmouth West 30, Summit Country Day 6

Division VII

Region 28

Cedarville 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Fort Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep 8

Lehman Catholic 50, Minster 48

New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

