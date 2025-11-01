High School Football Week 11 scores: Carlisle scores shutout win; Brookville beats Fenwick

PREP RESULTS
Football
PLAYOFFS
First Round
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14
Lebanon 22, Fairmont 21
Springfield 35, Marysville 6
Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6
Region 4
Fairfield 46, Mason 41
Lakota East 59, Oak Hills 47
Lakota West 30, Hamilton 0
Winton Woods 39, Little Miami 6
Division II
Region 8
Harrison 40, Butler 7
La Salle 28, Turpin 27
Lima Senior 62, Aiken 20
Withrow 45, Piqua 0
Division III
Region 10
Lima Shawnee 19, Holy Name 10
Rocky River 20, Grafton Midview 15
St. Marys 36, Copley 34
Tol. Central Catholic 35, Ontario 0
Region 12
Alter 35, Bellbrook 7
McNicholas 35, Chillicothe 14
Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8
Talawanda 56, Goshen 28
Division IV
Region 16
Brookville 30, Fenwick 12
Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 21
Washington Court House 56, New Richmond 35
Wyoming 38, Roger Bacon 13
Division V
Region 20
Carlisle 35, West Liberty-Salem 0
Mariemont 31, North College Hill 12
North Union 21, Greeneview 6
Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26
Division VI
Region 24
Anna 54, Deer Park 15
Coldwater 48, Covington 0
Portsmouth West 30, Summit Country Day 6
Division VII
Region 28
Cedarville 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37
Fort Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep 8
Lehman Catholic 50, Minster 48
New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8
