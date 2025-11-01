High School Football Week 11 scores: Carlisle scores shutout win; Brookville beats Fenwick

PLAYOFFS

First Round

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14

Lebanon 22, Fairmont 21

Springfield 35, Marysville 6

Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6

Region 4

Fairfield 46, Mason 41

Lakota East 59, Oak Hills 47

Lakota West 30, Hamilton 0

Winton Woods 39, Little Miami 6

Division II

Region 8

Harrison 40, Butler 7

La Salle 28, Turpin 27

Lima Senior 62, Aiken 20

Withrow 45, Piqua 0

Division III

Region 10

Lima Shawnee 19, Holy Name 10

Rocky River 20, Grafton Midview 15

St. Marys 36, Copley 34

Tol. Central Catholic 35, Ontario 0

Region 12

Alter 35, Bellbrook 7

McNicholas 35, Chillicothe 14

Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8

Talawanda 56, Goshen 28

Division IV

Region 16

Brookville 30, Fenwick 12

Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 21

Washington Court House 56, New Richmond 35

Wyoming 38, Roger Bacon 13

Division V

Region 20

Carlisle 35, West Liberty-Salem 0

Mariemont 31, North College Hill 12

North Union 21, Greeneview 6

Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26

Division VI

Region 24

Anna 54, Deer Park 15

Coldwater 48, Covington 0

Portsmouth West 30, Summit Country Day 6

Division VII

Region 28

Cedarville 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Fort Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep 8

Lehman Catholic 50, Minster 48

New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.