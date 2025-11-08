High School Football Week 12 roundup: Morgerson’s late TD pass, 2-point conversion lifts Carlisle past Graham

Graham pulled ahead 41-34 with under four minutes to go on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Gage Stull to Jakob Hoke. The Falcons finished the season 8-3.

It marks the 10th win for Carlisle, the first double-digit win season for the program since 2010.

Carlisle (10-2) will host North Union (8-4) next week in a D-V, Region 20 regional semifinal game.

OTHER GAMES

Division I

Region 2

Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22: Michael Tucker put Troy ahead on a three-yard touchdown run with 3:41 to play. After taking the lead Aidan Gorman forced a fumble and Jayden Adkins hauled in his second interception of the night to help seal the win. Aiden Kirkpatrick tallied two TDs in the first half. Troy (9-2) will host Wayne next week.

Wayne 34, Findlay 10: Kye Graham tossed three touchdowns, including a 75-yard catch-and-run to James Dyer IV, and Isaiah Thompson ran for a pair of touchdowns to pace Wayne (8-4).

Region 4

Elder 27, Fairfield 7: Dominic Back hit John Abramson for a Fairfield touchdown, but undefeated Elder moved on with a four-TD performance from Tommy Becker. Fairfield finished the season 6-6.

Moeller 33, Lakota West 14: Jackson Smith threw first half touchdowns to Karmelo Jordan and Tyson Davis to help Lakota West take a first-half lead, but Moeller rallied in the second half. Lakota West finished the season 7-5.

St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7: Nile Knutson put East ahead early with a touchdown strike to Jayden Seay, but St. X rattled off 42 unanswered points to advance. Lakota East finished the season 8-4.

Division II

Region 8

Trotwood 55, Lima Senior 12: Daylan Dennis put Trotwood on the board early and Trotwood built up a 49-6 lead heading into the half. The Rams host Harrison (9-3) next week.

Division III

Region 10

Medina Buckeye 26, St. Marys 0: St. Marys fell to top-seed Medina Buckeye, closing the year at 8-4.

Region 12

London 17, McNicholas 14: The Red Raiders’ Blake Reay hit Eric Neal for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. London (11-0) will host Jackson next week.

Division IV

Region 15

Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21: Jonathan Alder (10-1) will face Indian Valley next week.

Region 16

Valley View 31, Wyoming 21: Valley View (10-1) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory. The Spartans will host CHCA next week.

CHCA 43, Brookville 21: Brookville finished the season 10-2.

Taft 44, Clinton-Massie 7: Clinton-Massie fell to undefeated Taft, closing the season at 10-2.

Division V

Region 20

Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14: Brady Golliday connected with Brody Reisinger and Colin Bendler on touchdown throws and Avery Pequignot drilled a 32-yard field goal for Indian Lake (9-2). Brody Morton threw a TD and ran in another for Preble Shawnee (10-2). The Lakers move on to face Mariemont.

Mariemont 30, Miami East 0: Miami East finished the season 9-2.

North Union 47, Williamsburg 14: North Union (8-4) will play Carlisle next.

Division VI

Region 23

West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20: West Jefferson (10-1) will face Fort Frye next.

Region 24

Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22: Trey Sagester connected with Griffin Richards on four touchdowns and Richards added a punt return TD for Tri-Village. The unbeaten Patriots (11-0) will host Coldwater next week.

Coldwater 38, SBEP 0: Coldwater (8-4) jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the half and cruised to the victory.

Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12: Anna (9-3) advances to play Northeastern. The Indians finished the season 8-3.

Division VII

Region 28

Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12: Kamden Eifert rushed for 136 yards with three touchdowns to lead unbeaten Marion Local to its 75th consecutive victory, the longest active win streak in the nation. Marion Local will play Fort Recovery next, which it beat 41-7 in the regular season.

Fort Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6: Fort Recovery improved to 7-5 with the win.

Cedarville 49, Cin. Country Day 21: Indians quarterback Will Mossing rushed for three scores, Wyatt Joliffe ran for a score and Nate Van Loo returned an interception 86 yards for a TD as Cedarville improved to 7-5. They will travel to St. Henry next week.

St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7: St. Henry defeated New Bremen for the second time this season.