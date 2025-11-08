High School Football Week 12 scores: Troy knocks out Hilliard Bradley, Marion Local wins 75th straight

PREP RESULTS
Football
PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22
Middletown 31, Lebanon 0
Springfield 21, Springboro 3
Wayne 34, Findlay 10
Region 4
Elder 27, Fairfield 7
Moeller 33, Lakota West 14
St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 29, Withrow 6
Harrison 35, Kings 31
La Salle 14, Xenia 7
Trotwood 55, Lima Senior 12
Division III
Region 10
Medina Buckeye 26, St. Marys 0
Rocky River 23, Revere 14
Tol. Central Catholic 49, Lexington 18
Wapakoneta 41, Lima Shawnee 16
Region 12
Badin 35, Alter 28
Jackson 24, Miami Trace 21
London 17, McNicholas 14
Tippecanoe 55, Talawanda 7
Division IV
Region 15
Indian Valley 48, Circleville 14
Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21
New Lexington 39, Fairfield Union 0
Unioto 21, Col. East 12
Region 16
CHCA 43, Brookville 21
Indian Hill 57, Washington Court House 14
Taft 44, Clinton-Massie 7
Valley View 31, Wyoming 21
Division V
Region 20
Carlisle 42, Graham 41
Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14
Mariemont 30, Miami East 0
North Union 47, Williamsburg 14
Division VI
Region 23
Centerburg 28, Ridgewood 14
Colonel Crawford 42, Mount Gilead 8
Fort Frye 28, Caldwell 14
West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20
Region 24
Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12
Coldwater 38, SBEP 0
Northeastern 59, Rock Hill 0
Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22
Division VII
Region 28
Cedarville 49, Cin. Country Day 21
Fort Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6
Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12
St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7
Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Finals
Division II
Anthony Wayne 3, Hudson 2
Division IV
Summit Country Day 4, Col. Academy 0
Girls Volleyball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Semifinals
Division III
Tippecanoe 3, Akron Hoban 0
Bloom-Carroll 3, NDCL 2
