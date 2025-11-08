High School Football Week 12 scores: Troy knocks out Hilliard Bradley, Marion Local wins 75th straight

PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22

Middletown 31, Lebanon 0

Springfield 21, Springboro 3

Wayne 34, Findlay 10

Region 4

Elder 27, Fairfield 7

Moeller 33, Lakota West 14

St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 29, Withrow 6

Harrison 35, Kings 31

La Salle 14, Xenia 7

Trotwood 55, Lima Senior 12

Division III

Region 10

Medina Buckeye 26, St. Marys 0

Rocky River 23, Revere 14

Tol. Central Catholic 49, Lexington 18

Wapakoneta 41, Lima Shawnee 16

Region 12

Badin 35, Alter 28

Jackson 24, Miami Trace 21

London 17, McNicholas 14

Tippecanoe 55, Talawanda 7

Division IV

Region 15

Indian Valley 48, Circleville 14

Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21

New Lexington 39, Fairfield Union 0

Unioto 21, Col. East 12

Region 16

CHCA 43, Brookville 21

Indian Hill 57, Washington Court House 14

Taft 44, Clinton-Massie 7

Valley View 31, Wyoming 21

Division V

Region 20

Carlisle 42, Graham 41

Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14

Mariemont 30, Miami East 0

North Union 47, Williamsburg 14

Division VI

Region 23

Centerburg 28, Ridgewood 14

Colonel Crawford 42, Mount Gilead 8

Fort Frye 28, Caldwell 14

West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20

Region 24

Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12

Coldwater 38, SBEP 0

Northeastern 59, Rock Hill 0

Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22

Division VII

Region 28

Cedarville 49, Cin. Country Day 21

Fort Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6

Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12

St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Anthony Wayne 3, Hudson 2

Division IV

Summit Country Day 4, Col. Academy 0

Girls Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Tippecanoe 3, Akron Hoban 0

Bloom-Carroll 3, NDCL 2

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.