High school football Week 13 roundup: Marion Local wins 76th straight, advances to face St. Henry in regional final

Marion Local beat Midwest Athletic Conference rival Fort Recovery for the second time this season 35-0 in a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal game to increase its winning streak to 76 straight games.
Kamden Eifert rushed for four touchdowns and Brayden Mescher added another for the Flyers, who improved to 12-0.
They’ll face St. Henry - a 49-12 winner over Cedarville- in the Region 28 final next week at a site to be determined.
Four-time defending state champion Marion Local beat the Redskins 21-14 in Week 3.
Other scores:
D-IV, Region 16
Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15: The Spartans scored 15 second half points to pull away, advancing to the Region 16 final. They’ll play top-seeded Indian Hill - which beat Cin. Taft 25-19 - at a site to be determined.
D-VI, Region 24
Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29: Cavaliers quarterback Karsyn Homan rushed for three scores and threw a TD pass to Cadin Obringer for defending state champion Coldwater (9-4)
Derek Dues had two TD runs and Karter Freed added another for the Cavaliers, who advanced to play MAC rival Anna in the D-VI, Region 24 final. The Rockets beat Coldwater 14-7 in Week 4.
D-I, Region 4
Cin. Elder 32, Princeton 30: Trailing by seven points with a minute remaining, Jackson Ruth scored on a 75-yard TD pass from Kaden Estep to cut the lead to one point, but the Panthers 2-point conversion attempt failed. Elder recovered the ensuing onside kick and Adam Re hit a 22-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining to give the Panthers the comeback win.
St. Xavier 17, Moeller 13: Bombers senior quarterback Daniel Vollmer scored on a 3-yard run with a minute remaining to lift St. X to the Region 4 final against GCL rival Elder at a site to be determined. The Panthers beat St. X 23-13 in Week 6.
D-II, Region 8
Cin. Anderson 35, La Salle 28: The Raptors led 35-14 at the half and held on to advance to the Region 8 final. They’ll play Trotwood-Madision at a site to be determined.
D-III, Region 12
London 28, Jackson 24: The Red Raiders (12-0) advanced to the regional final for the second straight season. They’ll play Tippecanoe in the Region 12 final in a battle of unbeatens at a site to be determined.
