High School Football Week 14 scores: Regional Finals

Friday’s Regional Finals

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 7

Region 2

Middletown 21, Wayne 14

Region 3

Olentangy Orange 39, Pickerington Central 7

Region 4

St. Xavier 42, Elder 34

Division II

Region 5

Walsh Jesuit 35, Akron Hoban 7

Region 6

Avon 36, Medina Highland 19

Region 7

Big Walnut 27, Massillon Washington 21

Region 8

Anderson 38, Trotwood 7

Division III

Region 9

CVCA 42, Cle. VASJ 7

Region 10

Tol. Central Catholic 50, Rocky River 20

Region 11

Bishop Watterson 43, Steubenville 0

Region 12

Tippecanoe 33, London 16

Division IV

Region 13

Cle. Glenville 35, Perry 7

Region 14

Shelby 41, Galion 7

Region 15

Indian Valley 34, New Lexington 0

Region 16

Indian Hill 41, Valley View 14

Division V

Region 17

Cardinal Mooney 48, Girard 14

Region 18

Liberty Center 38, Genoa Area 0

Region 19

Wheelersburg 41, Nelsonville-York 0

Region 20

Indian Lake 35, North Union 21

Division VI

Region 21

Kirtland 21, Sugarcreek Garaway 7

Region 22

Hopewell-Loudon 35, Carey 0

Region 23

Colonel Crawford 35, West Jefferson 7

Region 24

Coldwater 14, Anna 12

Division VII

Region 25

McDonald 42, Mogadore 21

Region 26

Col. Grove 31, Leipsic 6

Region 27

Hillsdale 25, Danville 20

Region 28

St. Henry 24, Marion Local 7

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.